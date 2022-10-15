Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Global Piperidine Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Emergence of Piperidine and its Derivatives as Antimetastatic and Antiproliferation Drugs Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Piperidine Market by Type (99% Purity and 98% Purity), End Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Rubber, and Others), Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size for global piperidine market...
Woonsocket Call
Global Functional Safety Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Acceptance of IIoT Technology in Industries Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Safety Market by System (ESD, F&G, TMC, BMS, HIPPS, SCADA, DCS), Device (Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches, Emergency Stop Devices), Sales Channel, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional safety market size is...
Woonsocket Call
Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Suez, Kubota Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical & Toray Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global membrane bioreactor market is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The membrane bioreactor market is expected to reach $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Woonsocket Call
Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS) Announces Company Name Change to Curapath and Expansion of Drug Delivery Capabilities and Services
Expanded capabilities support development and production of novel functional lipid excipients and nanoparticle formulation. Addition of late stage clinical and commercial-scale production is also planned. Company to present on shielding lipid novel excipients for lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations at Lipid Nanoparticles Development Summit on October 20th. Polypeptide Therapeutic Solutions (PTS),...
MedicalXpress
Genetically modified herpes virus delivers one-two punch against advanced cancers
A new genetically engineered virus has delivered a one-two punch against advanced cancers in initial findings from a phase I trial. Researchers found that RP2—a modified version of the herpes simplex virus—showed signs of effectiveness in a quarter of patients with a range of advanced cancers. Patients on...
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
Woonsocket Call
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8%
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8% - Report by Market Research Strategy (MRS) Albany, New York Oct 15, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Market Overview. Market Research Strategy has published a new research report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Status...
Woonsocket Call
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral oil, Fluorocarbon-based fluids, Synthetic fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Center, EV batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-phase cooling, Two-phase cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated...
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
Woonsocket Call
GE Healthcare Introduces Omni Legend: A First-of-its-Kind All-Digital PET/CT System to Drive Efficiency, Enhance Diagnostics, and Deliver on Precision Medicine
Omni Legend is an innovative, breakthrough technology built from the ground up to harness the power of an advanced digital detector capable of producing high-resolution images and exceptional image quality with enhanced clinical efficiency. The Omni PET/CT platform accommodates patients across more care areas and offers a scalable design to...
Woonsocket Call
Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Report to 2027 - Development of TEMs for New Application Areas Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Model (Single Stage, Multi Stage), Type (Bulk, Micro, Thin Film), Functionality (General Purpose, Deep Cooling), End-Use Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), Offering and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The thermoelectric modules market is expected to grow from USD...
Proprietary Psychedelic Readies For Trials Targeting Neurologic And Brain Disease
Canadian biotech company Lobe Sciences Ltd. LOBEF has completed the synthesis of bulk L-130, the company’s proprietary form of psilocin, as well as supplies for its upcoming clinical trials that will assess pharmacokinetics, single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose. Psilocin is a substituted tryptamine -or serotonin analog- alkaloid and a...
Woonsocket Call
United Kingdom Hydroponics Markets, Competition, Opportunities Report 2022-2027 Featuring HydroGarden, Signify Commercial, Hydrohobby, GroWell Hydroponics & Plant Lighting, & Green Spirit Hydroponics - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Hydroponics Market By Type, By Equipment, By Input, By Farming Method, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom hydroponics market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The...
Woonsocket Call
Patrick Healy, a Senior Biopharma Executive with a Successful Track Record in Clinical Trials Development, joins Aviceda Therapeutics as Chief Operations Officer
Aviceda Therapeutics, a private company located in Cambridge, MA with a Phase II ready ophthalmic lead product for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD (dAMD) announced, today, Patrick Healy, founding CEO of Trial Runners, will join their management team consisting of Key Opinion Leaders in the field of Ophthalmology.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Closed and Automated Cell Isolation and Bead Removal Solution to Help Evolve Cell Therapy Manufacturing
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Gibco™ CTS™ DynaCellect™ Magnetic Separation System (DynaCellect) to help cell therapy developers easily move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing. This next-generation cell isolation, cell activation, cell depletion and Dynabeads™ magnetic beads removal instrument provides a scalable, flexible, automated and closed system to help optimize the cell therapy manufacturing process. As a result, DynaCellect helps ensure the right cells are isolated and failures in manufacturing are minimized. With the cell therapy market poised for rapid growth, this evolution in cell therapy manufacturing can support the commercialization of high performing therapies as well as the development of the next class of cell therapy breakthroughs.
Woonsocket Call
Best's Market Segment Report: Opportunities Arise for MENA Reinsurers Amid Divergent Economic Conditions
Hardening reinsurance market conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as changes in reinsurers’ appetites as to where they deploy their capital, have sustained the positive price momentum over recent renewal seasons, according to an AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Opportunities Arise...
Precision Medicine Could Get Even More Precise With Allarity Therapeutics' "Next-Generation" Diagnostics Platform
Allarity Therapeutics Inc. ALLR is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology treatments. After decades of research, the company has created what it describes as a powerful next-generation companion diagnostics platform, called Drug Response Predictor (DRP®), and is now developing a portfolio of promising cancer treatments. Companion Diagnostics Are...
News-Medical.net
Biosense Webster launches HELIOSTAR™ in Europe, the first radiofrequency Balloon Ablation Catheter, enabling physicians to perform more efficient cardiac ablations
Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, today announced the European launch of the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter – the first radiofrequency balloon ablation catheter – The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is indicated for use in catheter-based cardiac electrophysiological mapping (stimulating and recording) of the atria and, when used with a compatible multi-channel RF generator, for cardiac ablation.
Woonsocket Call
Global Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Polypropylene Based Non-Woven Geotextile Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Technology, By Application, By GSM, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polypropylene based non-woven geotextile market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4% during...
MedicalXpress
Study validates diagnostic assay for Asian cancers
A Singapore research team of clinicians and scientists has validated a cancer diagnostic assay designed with Asian-centric biomarkers that aims to enable early diagnosis and timely treatment delivery. These findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences on September 21, 2022, supports the assay's use for making critical diagnoses and well-informed therapeutic decisions for Asian prevalent cancers.
