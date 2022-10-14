ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
BBC

Cabrera: The heavenly island that became hell on earth

Islands are synonyms for adventure, beauty and discovery. They are a trove of untold stories, wonders of nature and sometimes even mysteries. Their microcosms have preserved cultures, languages and rare species. In this BBC Reel original playlist we will discover the most beautiful and unique islands of the world.
TRAVEL
Motorious

Own The Road in This 11k-Mile Buick Limited Selling at The Raleigh Classic

Style is the name of the game for this automobile. While Buick is typically recognized is a luxury brand above all else, there is one thing that you might not even think about when going to purchase one. Simply put, these autos are really intimidating to anyone not familiar with the dominating styling and expressive facias. For decades this has been one of the best parts of the brand overall which is exactly why the cars have been used and everything from mafia films to crime shows. This particular vehicle is a great example of just that as you might expect some billionaire tycoon or high-level investigator behind the wheel. Now you can feel like a true mob boss by purchasing this 1976 Buick limited.
YOUNGSVILLE, NC
Autoblog

Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist

Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Atlas Obscura

Spiral Tunnels at the Big Hill

While Canada was building its own railway across the country to connect the Atlantic to the Pacific in the late 19th century, it came across a major engineering obstacle in the Rocky Mountains of British Colombia. At the Kicking Horse Pass in today’s Yoho National Park, a hill that came to be known simply as “the Big Hill” would become the site of one of the most steeply graded sections of train track ever attempted.
TRAFFIC
Hypebae

Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection

Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
APPAREL
wanderwisdom.com

Sneak Peek Video of 'America's Newest National Park' Makes Us Want to Go Now

We often think of national parks as these timeless things that have always been around. Indeed, the landscapes that they preserve have been here for millions of years, and many of the most famous American national parks were designated as such as early as the mid-late 19th century. However, even to this day, some land is still being designated as new national parks- like New River Gorge in West Virginia.
TRAVEL
drifttravel.com

Travel as a Plus-Size Person – advice to make your next vacation more comfortable.

Mark Wolters, host of the popular travel and culture program Wolter’s World, knows only too well the difficulties heavyset travelers can have while exploring the world. He’s a larger-than-life advocate for happy and adventurous travel and encourages fellow plus-size travelers to have the same positive mindset. Mark has been travelling the globe and running his successful YouTube channel, Wolters World, for decades; he’s filmed in over 50 countries, boasts almost 1 million subscribers and has well over 200 million views. Despite his weight, he’s a trailblazer and has hiked the Inca Trail in Peru, walked the Great Wall of China and seen the incredible sites in the world’s most romantic city, Paris.
TRAVEL

