Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
Demand for Europe-made PV production systems up 62% as European demand surpasses Asia
Demand for European-made PV production equipment jumped by 62% in Q2 2022, with European orders surpassing those from Asian countries for the first time, according to research by engineering industry association VDMA. European manufacturers saw sales of their PV engineering systems rise 62% on Q1, with sales in Europe soaring...
getnews.info
Digital Agriculture Market worth $29.8 billion by 2027 | Key Players are CISCO Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture, Deere & Company, Trimble INC., DeLaval, Bayer Cropscience AG
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a significant CAGR in the digital agriculture market. Increasing modernization in the agriculture industry is a major factor driving the region’s growth. According to a research report “Digital Agriculture Market by Technology (Peripheral and Core), Type (Hardware and Software), Operation (Farming &...
Woonsocket Call
Global Functional Safety Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Acceptance of IIoT Technology in Industries Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Safety Market by System (ESD, F&G, TMC, BMS, HIPPS, SCADA, DCS), Device (Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches, Emergency Stop Devices), Sales Channel, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional safety market size is...
Woonsocket Call
Global Piperidine Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Emergence of Piperidine and its Derivatives as Antimetastatic and Antiproliferation Drugs Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Piperidine Market by Type (99% Purity and 98% Purity), End Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Rubber, and Others), Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size for global piperidine market...
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
Woonsocket Call
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral oil, Fluorocarbon-based fluids, Synthetic fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Center, EV batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-phase cooling, Two-phase cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated...
Woonsocket Call
Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Nutraceuticals Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type, By Form, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Nutraceuticals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% and reach USD446.35 billion...
Woonsocket Call
Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Suez, Kubota Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical & Toray Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Membrane Bioreactor Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global membrane bioreactor market is expected to grow from $3.02 billion in 2021 to $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The membrane bioreactor market is expected to reach $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
Woonsocket Call
Best's Market Segment Report: Opportunities Arise for MENA Reinsurers Amid Divergent Economic Conditions
Hardening reinsurance market conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as changes in reinsurers’ appetites as to where they deploy their capital, have sustained the positive price momentum over recent renewal seasons, according to an AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Opportunities Arise...
Woonsocket Call
Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Report to 2027 - Development of TEMs for New Application Areas Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Model (Single Stage, Multi Stage), Type (Bulk, Micro, Thin Film), Functionality (General Purpose, Deep Cooling), End-Use Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), Offering and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The thermoelectric modules market is expected to grow from USD...
Woonsocket Call
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8%
Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Worth USD 110.9 Billion by 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 32.8% - Report by Market Research Strategy (MRS) Albany, New York Oct 15, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Market Overview. Market Research Strategy has published a new research report titled "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Status...
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Security Information & Event Management Spend to Exceed $6.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, as IBM, Rapid7 & Splunk Lead the Market
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total business spend on SIEM (Security Identity & Event Management) will exceed $6.4 billion globally by 2027, from just over $4.4 billion in 2022. It predicts that this growth of 45% will be driven by the transition from term licence (where businesses can use SIEM for specific licence lengths) to more flexible SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models (where SIEM solutions are purchased via monthly subscription). This will enable small businesses to access previously unaffordable services.
Woonsocket Call
LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. In Indian Rupees:. Revenue at...
Woonsocket Call
United Investing Group Makes A Multi-Billion Dollar Investment In Global Wireless Energy Future.
The new multi-billion investment in partnership with Neptune Corp and Harver Technologies will enable UIG to generate energy harvesting and solutions for the IoT sector. In a groundbreaking development, USA-based United Investing Group, a leading international multi-sector investment company, announced that it would be making a $50 billion investment in introducing (SphereX) a wireless connectivity module compatible with multiple wireless protocols and energy harvesting technologies. As a part of this partnership with Neptune Corp, UIG will introduce an energy-harvesting multi-protocol and wireless connectivity module, which has been consolidated for 50 years by Neptune Corp to enable battery-less solutions for the IoT sector. Harver Technologies developed and patented this technology in 2014, which already holds more than 148 patients in wireless energy.
alpenhornnews.com
Smart Library Market to Grow at a Stayed CAGR from 2022 to 2028
The Smart Library market analysis provides information on the key growth factors, impending challenges, and opportunities that will shape the trajectory of the industry in the years to come. This report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the global Smart Library market, with quantitative and qualitative analysis to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the competitive market situation, analyze their current market position and make informed business decisions regarding Smart Library .
Woonsocket Call
United Kingdom Hydroponics Markets, Competition, Opportunities Report 2022-2027 Featuring HydroGarden, Signify Commercial, Hydrohobby, GroWell Hydroponics & Plant Lighting, & Green Spirit Hydroponics - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "United Kingdom Hydroponics Market By Type, By Equipment, By Input, By Farming Method, By Crop Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United Kingdom hydroponics market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The...
alpenhornnews.com
Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market 2021 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview
The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Status and Outlook 2021-2026 Market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth.
alpenhornnews.com
Global Terminal Block Connector Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026
New latest Report on “ Terminal Block Connector Market size | Industry Segment by Applications (Industrial , Power Management and Other), by Type (Single Row and Dual Row), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Terminal Block Connector Industry Growth & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
alpenhornnews.com
Future Growth Of Stair Parts Professional Market by New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Ã¢â?¬â?? Forecast To 2029
The up-to-date report of Stair Parts Professional market offers an in-depth examination of all the crucial parameters such as primary growth determinants, impediments, and lucrative prospects to understand the path the industry will take over 20XX-20XX. It also illuminates the sizes and shares of the market segments, including the product landscape and application spectrum, as well as the regional divisions. Additionally, it provides insights into competitive landscape with respect to the prominent organizations, emerging contenders, as well as new industry players. Moreover, the study further casts light on the repercussions of COVID-19 on this vertical and lays out a precise overview of the popular strategies that will help business reinforce their position post the market turbulence.
alpenhornnews.com
Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange (IP PBX) Market Analysis, Revenue, Share, Growth Rate & Forecast To 2027
The recent business intelligence report on the Internet Protocol Private Branch Exchange (IP PBX) market provides a top-to-bottom analysis of this industry vertical with a major emphasis on consumption value and volume for several market segments. The document also offers key development data and forecasts for this industry during 2022–2027.
Comments / 0