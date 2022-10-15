Read full article on original website
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in International Game Technology PLC with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against International Game Technology PLC (“IGT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IGT) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LTI constant currency revenues grow 21.6% YoY; Net Profits up 23.2% YoY
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced its Q2 FY23 results today. Revenue at USD 601.0 million; growth of 3.6% QoQ and 18.1% YoY. Constant Currency Revenue growth of 4.6% QoQ and 21.6% YoY. In Indian Rupees:. Revenue at...
LFG Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Archaea Energy Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG) to BP plc for approximately $26.00 per Archaea Class A and Class B share in cash is fair to Archaea shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Archaea shareholders to click here to learn...
Juniper Research: Security Information & Event Management Spend to Exceed $6.4 Billion by 2027 Globally, as IBM, Rapid7 & Splunk Lead the Market
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the total business spend on SIEM (Security Identity & Event Management) will exceed $6.4 billion globally by 2027, from just over $4.4 billion in 2022. It predicts that this growth of 45% will be driven by the transition from term licence (where businesses can use SIEM for specific licence lengths) to more flexible SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) models (where SIEM solutions are purchased via monthly subscription). This will enable small businesses to access previously unaffordable services.
The stock market just passed a big test in determining whether its secular bull run will continue, but risks remain, Bank of America says
The secular bull market that started in 2013 is still intact for the S&P 500, according to Bank of America. The bank said the secular bull just passed a major test when it bounced off of its rising 200-week moving average. Here's what the stock market needs to do next...
Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Wayne Tupuola, CEO Laser Photonics Corporation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with Laser Photonics Corporation, a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications.
RED TOKEN (RED) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed RED TOKEN (RED) on October 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RED/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
LTRY DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Lottery.com, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action - LTRY, LTRYW
If you purchased Lottery.com securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Lottery.com class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8285 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
CORRECTING and REPLACING WX Brands Announces Upcoming Leadership Transition
Fourth paragraph, third sentence of release dated October 11, 2022, should read: The company also owns Grupo Peñaflor, the leading Argentine wine company, as well as a distribution and production agreement for Diageo’s spirits products in Argentina. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005421/en/
Best's Market Segment Report: Opportunities Arise for MENA Reinsurers Amid Divergent Economic Conditions
Hardening reinsurance market conditions in the Middle East and North Africa region, as well as changes in reinsurers’ appetites as to where they deploy their capital, have sustained the positive price momentum over recent renewal seasons, according to an AM Best report. The Best’s Market Segment Report, “Opportunities Arise...
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA - OCTOBER 15th, 2022 - Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Global Nutraceuticals Market Report 2022: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Nutraceuticals Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type, By Form, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Nutraceuticals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% and reach USD446.35 billion...
Liquid-Markets Announces a Range of Intel FPGA-based Products for Financial Services and Beyond
Liquid-Markets GmbH (“LMS”) today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to propel development of a range of Intel Agilex FPGA-based products to solve challenges faced by industries where data transmission latency and throughput are critical to business success. While Intel and LMS will initially focus on the financial services industry, both companies believe the products, including the initial Collaboration Products ÜberNIC™ and Naros.TaSR™, have application to a wide variety of end-user requirements across multiple industries.
DJ Qian discusses cross-chain aggregation and the future of DeFi at The Blockchain Expo.
New York, NY, United States, 15th Oct 2022 – The 2022 Blockchain Expo marked an occasion in which technology providers from across the world came together to celebrate. Founders, CEOs, investors, media, and blockchain enthusiasts gathered in Santa Clara, CA to discuss and debate all things blockchain, particularly looking to the future of blockchain. With the imminent threat of a potential recession, leaders in the industry banded together to discuss how we can better serve the market and how we can protect our digital assets.
Goat Group Acquires Resale Marketplace Grailed
Goat Group, the Los Angeles-based sneaker platform, has acquired Grailed, a resale marketplace for men’s streetwear, vintage apparel and footwear, in a cash and stock deal. No further details were disclosed. The acquisition follows an investment in September 2021 when Goat Group, with participation from Groupe Artémis, Thrive Capital...
Global Functional Safety Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Acceptance of IIoT Technology in Industries Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Safety Market by System (ESD, F&G, TMC, BMS, HIPPS, SCADA, DCS), Device (Safety Sensors, Safety Controllers, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Switches, Emergency Stop Devices), Sales Channel, Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional safety market size is...
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Cooling Solutions to Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market by Type (Mineral oil, Fluorocarbon-based fluids, Synthetic fluids), End Use (Transformers, Data Center, EV batteries, Solar PV), Technology (Single-phase cooling, Two-phase cooling) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market size of immersion cooling fluids is estimated...
KBRA Releases Research – Aircraft Manufacturing Trends—Travel Demand Underpins Recovery
KBRA releases a report assessing the current state of the aircraft manufacturing market. The report discusses the opportunities and challenges the sector faces, including the current supply-and-demand dynamics, the orderbook of passenger and cargo aircraft, and the near-term headwinds hampering production rates alongside the broader weaker macroeconomic environment. KBRA also examines the medium- and long-term manufacturing trends for the industry, including demand for next-generation aircraft and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
beqom Enables Seamless Continuous Feedback Through Integration with Microsoft Teams
Beqom, a cloud-based provider of total compensation and continuous performance management solutions, today announced the release of Microsoft Teams integration for its Continuous Performance Management (CPM) solution. Building on the acquisition of Our Tandem, this means that employees can provide continuous crowd-sourced feedback and peer recognition while within the popular meeting and collaboration app, a further step in weaving continuous feedback into the fabric of the daily user experience.
Global Gas Sensor Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Deployment of IoT, Cloud Computing and Big Data in Gas Sensors Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Gas Sensor Market by Gas Type (Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide, Volatile Organic Compounds, Hydrocarbons), Technology, Output Type, Product Type, Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The gas sensor market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion...
