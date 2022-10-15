Sheriff taking top highway patrol post in Wyoming

Related
capcity.news
Maryland Sheriff Timothy Cameron named new Wyoming Highway Patrol colonel
CASPER, Wyo. — The sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Wyoming Highway Patrol colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron will continue in his role in St. Mary’s County until his term ends in December, the WHP said in a press release Thursday. He’ll then step into the role as Wyoming Highway Patrol colonel in early January 2023.
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly intersection crash in Frederick
Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Frederick Friday night. It all happened shortly before 9:20 p.m. when troopers responded to the U.S. Route 40 and Harmony Road intersection.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Washington Examiner
Shooting kills one and injures several more at Colorado house party
Colorado police are searching for a car involved in what they say was a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning that killed one and injured seven others. The Adams County Sheriff'S Office shared that it is requesting help in identifying an early-2000s dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe and that it was unclear how many suspects were in the vehicle. A screenshot of the vehicle, taken from the footage of a neighbor's security camera, was shared to the sheriff's Facebook page.
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Bay Net
MDOT Performing Routine Maintenance On TJ Bridge On October 16
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will conduct routine maintenance on the MD 4 (Governor Thomas Johnson) bridge in Calvert and St. Mary’s counties between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, weather permitting. During work hours, crews will clean...
Have You Seen These Montana Law Breakers? The Police Need Help
I'm not sure if it's the change in season, the reduced daylight hours, or if people are just SO bored, they are breaking the law, but there are a few different people that Montana authorities are searching for right now. If you have seen any of these criminals, please contact your local law enforcement.
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Oregon man sentenced to 30 years to life for firearm crimes in Payette County
CALDWELL, Idaho — Gregory J. Escobedo, 29, from Oregon, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Tuesday for shooting the owner of a car he had stolen in Payette County back in March of 2021. Escobedo was arrested after Canyon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the...
Remains of man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
Virginia saw one of the biggest increases in homelessness in the nation since 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans, and lead to a rise in housing insecurity and homelessness across the country. Data shows that Virginia was one of the states hit hardest by this humanitarian crisis.
Cocaine, Ammo, Loaded Gun Seized During Traffic Stop In Charlotte Hall: Sheriff
A Frederick County man is facing drug and weapon charges following a routine traffic stop in St. Mary’s County, officials say. Frederick resident Juwan Matthew Favors, 24, was stopped by members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, for vehicle and traffic violations, according to investigators.
Michigan DNR busts group of fishermen from Colorado using illegal methods to catch 463 lbs. of salmon, donates it to families in need
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers recovered more than 460 lbs. of illegally taken salmon from a group from Colorado that was fishing on the Manistee River earlier this week.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests And Warrants Served
Assault- On October 5, 2022, Dep. Wilhelmi responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Joequan Dimario Bush, age 20, and Zahlir Daylin Gantt, age 19, both of Lexington Park, engaged in a mutual assault. Both Bush and Gantt were charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
ncwlife.com
Montana man rescued after being trapped under boulder
A Montana man who was trapped under a boulder the size of a refrigerator was rescued Monday near Lake Viviane south of Leavenworth. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Ben Delauhunty, 28, was hiking with a friend when his legs and wrist got trapped beneath the boulder. After the...
skyhinews.com
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
