Saint Mary's County, MD

Sheriff taking top highway patrol post in Wyoming

By Caleb M. Soptelean
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 2 days ago
St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) is moving out West to become the leader of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

An Oct. 13 post by the sheriff's office, which was actually a release from Wyoming Highway Patrol, relayed the news.

