Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO