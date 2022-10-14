Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
2news.com
Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day
On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak
A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday.
2news.com
Carson City Students Meet Sparky the Fire Dog, Learn Fire Prevention
In observance of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, 2022, local firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog made special appearances and presentations at several elementary schools in the Carson City School District. The visits were designed to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take...
2news.com
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City
The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gabrielle
Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.
2news.com
WCSO participates in Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City
Members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) K9 Unit along with other Northern Nevada K9 unit teams competed in the 2022 Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City Saturday. The competition consisted of three courses, Detection, Patrol, and Obstacle/Agility. The goal of this competition is for the different agencies...
2news.com
Washoe County Library to Recognize National Friends of Libraries Week
Washoe County Library System will be spending the week of October 16-22, 2022, celebrating the Friends of Washoe County Library as part of the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. Founded in 1980, the Friends of Washoe County Library is a member-supported 501(c)(3) Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating,...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis Casino creates one of a kind menus for special monthly dinners that feature regional wines and spirits
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once a month at the Atlantis Casino, one of the restaurants host a specially curated dinner that features a menu designed specifically for a local or regional alcoholic beverage. This month, the Atlantis Steakhouse is partnering with Alpha Omega Winery from St. Helena, Calif. Assistant executive...
Sierra Sun
Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
2news.com
'Secure Your ID' Day Shredding Event in Reno
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free...
2news.com
Community organizations invited to participate in Reno’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade
The City of Reno is proud to host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:11 a.m. Community organizations are invited to sign up to enter the parade now through Monday, October 24, 2022 at 5 p.m. The theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor,” reflecting...
2news.com
Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park
Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival
The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
2news.com
Shoe-shaped Hot Air Balloon Stomps at Carson Middle School
The Carson Middle School Cross Country Team helped unpack, inflate and deflate and pack a custom running-shoe-shaped balloon Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022. They also had the opportunity to learn about lift and hot air displacement and walk through the inside before they departed for the middle school Tah-Neva Cross Country Championship held at Kahle Park at Stateline in Tahoe later that afternoon.
KOLO TV Reno
Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
2news.com
Hot August Nights Brings On New Leadership
Hot August Nights has new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Deny Dotson as the Executive Director responsible for the organization’s region-wide economic infusion of more than $81 million annually. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10...
2news.com
UNR Ski Swap Returns Oct 21-23
The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 21-23 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, and winter outerwear. Proceeds of the sale will help fuel the Wolf Pack Ski Team's return to NCAA Division 1 status. UNR entered collegiate skiing in 1936 through the leadership...
Comments / 0