2news.com

Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day

On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Students Meet Sparky the Fire Dog, Learn Fire Prevention

In observance of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, 2022, local firefighters and Sparky the Fire Dog made special appearances and presentations at several elementary schools in the Carson City School District. The visits were designed to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Providing Affordable Dental Care in Carson City

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile (RMCM) offers oral healthcare to children through age 21 and soon it will be visiting Carson City and Gardnerville. The Care Mobile offers the same services provided in a brick and mortar facility and is staffed with a dentist, dental assistants and office assistants. Because it is on wheels, they are able to bring access to affordable care to communities throughout Nevada.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society Pet of the Week: Gabrielle

Meet Gabrielle, lovingly known around the shelter as, Gabby, Gabby-girl, Gab-Gab, Gabberoni, and Gabbitha. This young sweet girl loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Wait until she shows you her sweet fetch moves. Whether it’s playing ball or taking a long walk, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Gabby is a quick learner and will thrive with continued training on her basic doggy manners.
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

WCSO participates in Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City

Members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) K9 Unit along with other Northern Nevada K9 unit teams competed in the 2022 Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City Saturday. The competition consisted of three courses, Detection, Patrol, and Obstacle/Agility. The goal of this competition is for the different agencies...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Washoe County Library to Recognize National Friends of Libraries Week

Washoe County Library System will be spending the week of October 16-22, 2022, celebrating the Friends of Washoe County Library as part of the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. Founded in 1980, the Friends of Washoe County Library is a member-supported 501(c)(3) Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating,...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Local resident spearheading sober community effort in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee resident Jordan Brandt is a self described active person, an MMA/fighting coach dedicated to sober recovery and overall health and he’s made it a mission to help others find their roadmaps to a better life. Brandt came to the decision to be of service...
TRUCKEE, CA
2news.com

'Secure Your ID' Day Shredding Event in Reno

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, community members were invited to get rid of sensitive documents for free. 2 News teamed up with the Atlantis and the Better Business Bureau for our annual 'Secure Your ID Day' event. The event was in the Atlantis Casino Resort's west parking lot, providing free...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City seeks community input on future of Mills Park

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is working on updating the master plan for Mills Park and is seeking community feedback. Mills Park is part of the over 8,000-acre public park system operated and maintained by Carson City, through its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department. The Department’s mission...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival

The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Shoe-shaped Hot Air Balloon Stomps at Carson Middle School

The Carson Middle School Cross Country Team helped unpack, inflate and deflate and pack a custom running-shoe-shaped balloon Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2022. They also had the opportunity to learn about lift and hot air displacement and walk through the inside before they departed for the middle school Tah-Neva Cross Country Championship held at Kahle Park at Stateline in Tahoe later that afternoon.
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Small brush fire in Sun Valley on Sunday morning

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue put out a small brush fire early Sunday morning near Lois Allen Elementary School in Sun Valley. There was no damage to buildings ad there were no injuries reported. The fire started near a utility pole.
SUN VALLEY, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Brings On New Leadership

Hot August Nights has new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Deny Dotson as the Executive Director responsible for the organization’s region-wide economic infusion of more than $81 million annually. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

UNR Ski Swap Returns Oct 21-23

The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 21-23 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, and winter outerwear. Proceeds of the sale will help fuel the Wolf Pack Ski Team's return to NCAA Division 1 status. UNR entered collegiate skiing in 1936 through the leadership...
RENO, NV

