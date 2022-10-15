Read full article on original website
News 12
Bergen County home goes up in flames
A large home near the Rockland County border in Bergen County ravaged by a fire this weekend. Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River. The fire went to four alarms, but crews were able to get it under control. No injuries...
talkofthesound.com
Sunday Morning Fire Leaves Several New Rochelle Residents Homeless
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 16, 2022) — An electrical fire that investigators believe started in a ceiling fan spread into the cluttered attic of a multi-family house on a dead end street in the South End not far from Pizzeria La Rosa. Residents self-evacuated. There was no report of...
News 12
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at St. James dealership
Police say several cars went on fire at a dealership in Suffolk County. The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James. Fire officials tell News 12 four cars went on fire just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Nesconset Fire Department responded. No injuries reported. It...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
FDNY: 3 injured in Brooklyn apartment building fire
Three people were injured after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Brooklyn, according to officials.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a business in September. According to police, a man broke into Simply Self Storage, located at 670 Jericho Turnpike, on Sept. 8 at approximately 7:45 a.m. and broke locks off multiple storage units. It is...
News 12
DEEP spokesperson: 10-year-old attacked by black bear in Morris
A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning and taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson. Environmental Conservation police officer and state police responded in Morris around 11 a.m. at the site of the incident. The child has...
Large apartment fire displaces dozens of people in Passaic
An overnight fire in an apartment building in Passaic has displaced 67 people – including 15 children.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
Police: Man steals electronics from Valley Stream church
Police say a man burglarized the Grace International Ministry on Merrick Road in Valley Stream sometime between October 12 and October 15.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Police Searching For Suspect In Armed Robbery Of Port Chester Gas Station
Police are looking for a suspect who they say was involved in an armed robbery of a gas station in Westchester County. It happened in Port Chester on Thursday, Oct. 13 around 7 p.m. at the BP gas station at 230 Boston Post Road (Route 1), police said. The suspect...
News 12
NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York
NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning. Police say the 82-year-old woman had just walked out of a deli at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues at around 6 a.m. after buying a few things. Officials said she paid in cash and had gotten some change.
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
Homeless Man Charged After Broad-Daylight Stabbing In Yonkers
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked another man with a knife in Westchester County. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 61 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Yonkers Police Department said.
News 12
Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued
A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona then lost once their plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate after arriving on a cargo on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
Sources: 1 person killed in West Islip hit-and-run
Police say they received a 911 call at 9:24 p.m. reporting a hit and run in the vicinity of Tanglewood Road.
3 Found Dead By Furnace Repairman At Stamford Home, Police Say
Three people were found dead inside a Fairfield County home by a furnace repairman. The incident took place in Stamford around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at a residence on Scofield Avenue. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police, the repairman was told to enter the rental...
Police: Man stabbed in Yonkers; suspect in custody
A stabbing in Yonkers left one man in the hospital.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
