White Plains, NY

News 12

Bergen County home goes up in flames

A large home near the Rockland County border in Bergen County ravaged by a fire this weekend. Police say flames erupted Sunday morning at a home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River. The fire went to four alarms, but crews were able to get it under control. No injuries...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
talkofthesound.com

Sunday Morning Fire Leaves Several New Rochelle Residents Homeless

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 16, 2022) — An electrical fire that investigators believe started in a ceiling fan spread into the cluttered attic of a multi-family house on a dead end street in the South End not far from Pizzeria La Rosa. Residents self-evacuated. There was no report of...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
News 12

Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at St. James dealership

Police say several cars went on fire at a dealership in Suffolk County. The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James. Fire officials tell News 12 four cars went on fire just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Nesconset Fire Department responded. No injuries reported. It...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Man shot in Poughkeepsie insurance company parking lot (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Main Street in Poughkeepsie that sent a young man to the hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m. City police and fire responded to lower Main Street for reports of a man with a gunshot wound to the torso in the vicinity of the intersection of Main and South Clover Street in the city.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

DEEP spokesperson: 10-year-old attacked by black bear in Morris

A 10-year-old boy was attacked by a black bear Sunday morning and taken by ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson. Environmental Conservation police officer and state police responded in Morris around 11 a.m. at the site of the incident. The child has...
MORRIS, CT
News 12

NYPD: Suspect wanted for robbing 82-year-old woman in East New York

NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning. Police say the 82-year-old woman had just walked out of a deli at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues at around 6 a.m. after buying a few things. Officials said she paid in cash and had gotten some change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona then lost once their plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate after arriving on a cargo on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ

