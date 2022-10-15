NYPD detectives are looking for the man who caused an 82-year-old woman to stumble into the sidewalk as he robbed her in East New York on Sunday morning. Police say the 82-year-old woman had just walked out of a deli at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues at around 6 a.m. after buying a few things. Officials said she paid in cash and had gotten some change.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO