Coronado, CA

Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
US Magazine

San Diego’s Boutique Hotel Tower23 Boasts Delicious Coastal Cuisine in Stunning Oceanfront Setting

A hotel like no other! Tower23 is situated in sunny San Diego along the Pacific Boardwalk near lifeguard tower 23 from which it gets its name. This boutique hotel boasts incredible views of the ocean. Whether enjoying a meal from their deliciously fresh costal menu or retiring to one of their decadent suites, guests will have a seaside view of San Diego’s famous coastline.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields

Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

A Chula Vista tarot card reading business bursts into flames, causing smoke damage to adjacent structure

A local tarot card reading business burst into flames Saturday morning, causing smoke damage to the adjacent structure. The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to calls at around 9:23 a.m. of a single structure fire at the Botanica Tarot Card Reading Business located at 545 H Street, according to OnScene T.V. The fire heavily damaged the business and caused smoke damage to the adjoining Criminal, Divorce and Immigration Law Attorney’s office,
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch October 14-16 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park. Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre. Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Buy tickets on their website. Walk4ALZ. Saturday, October 15...
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Kiwanis Kids Ocean Discovery Day

The Kiwanis Kids Ocean Discovery Day to be held on Saturday October 1 at the Tin Fish Restaurant was postponed due to ocean pollution. The local Kiwanis Club again showed resiliency by having a backup plan. In lieu of the ocean the Kiwanis Club went to the IB Community Garden located in the Imperial Beach Estuary and had a very success full Fall Garden Kids Event.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Cheers! San Diego Breweries Win 3 Golds, Multiple Medals at Great American Beer Festival

San Diego breweries made their presence known at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition which takes place in Denver. Three breweries took home gold medals – BNS Brewing & Distilling for “My Bloody Nightmare” in the Strong Red Ale category, North Park Beer Company for “NZ-FU!” in the English IPA or New Zealand IPA category), and Rouleur Brewing Company for “Domestique Blonde Ale” in the Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale category.
SAN DIEGO, CA

