El Cajon shopping center host culinary competition for spot at Parkway Plaza
An East County shopping center hosted a culinary competition called “Taste For The Space." Local food trucks, restaurateurs and chefs are competing for a spot at the shopping center. The prize also includes more cash opportunities.
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
US Magazine
San Diego’s Boutique Hotel Tower23 Boasts Delicious Coastal Cuisine in Stunning Oceanfront Setting
A hotel like no other! Tower23 is situated in sunny San Diego along the Pacific Boardwalk near lifeguard tower 23 from which it gets its name. This boutique hotel boasts incredible views of the ocean. Whether enjoying a meal from their deliciously fresh costal menu or retiring to one of their decadent suites, guests will have a seaside view of San Diego’s famous coastline.
NBC San Diego
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
Toasted Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s Dinner Setting Up in Oceanside
All-Day Brunch Joining Sammy’s Pizza Concept at SALT Development
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
kusi.com
Two-story bank fire extends to roof, flames subdued by firefighters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A rubbish fire outside a two-story bank on El Cajon Boulevard that extended to the roof was knocked down today by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at 3531 El Cajon Blvd. and firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m., officials said. The main body of the fire was knocked down at 7:50 a.m.
NBC San Diego
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
rtands.com
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
chulavistatoday.com
A Chula Vista tarot card reading business bursts into flames, causing smoke damage to adjacent structure
A local tarot card reading business burst into flames Saturday morning, causing smoke damage to the adjacent structure. The Chula Vista Fire Department responded to calls at around 9:23 a.m. of a single structure fire at the Botanica Tarot Card Reading Business located at 545 H Street, according to OnScene T.V. The fire heavily damaged the business and caused smoke damage to the adjoining Criminal, Divorce and Immigration Law Attorney’s office,
Weekend Watch October 14-16 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Padres vs. Dodgers at Petco Park. Check out the Broadway hit musical at the San Diego Musical Theatre. Online and in-person at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre. Presented by the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. Buy tickets on their website. Walk4ALZ. Saturday, October 15...
Eater
Co-Founder of the Beach Boys Buys Majority Stake in San Diego’s Seven Caves Spirits
A line of spirits that will debut with ready-to-drink canned cocktails being released this week in San Diego and beyond is a new venture from the legendary co-founder of the Beach Boys, Mike Love, whose brand Club Kokomo Spirits — named after the band’s chart-topping hit song from the 80s — will be produced by local distillery Seven Caves Spirits.
Water main break creates sinkhole, mud flow
A water main break was reported shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday under the 1000 block of Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego officials.
Spring Valley tree trimmer rescued after left hand sliced by chainsaw
Firefighters arrived at 10131 Bluestone Court in Spring Valley on Sunday after receiving a call shorty after 10:30 a.m. indicating a male tree trimmer had sustained a chainsaw injury to his hand, confirmed San Miguel Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief, Roddy Blunt.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Kiwanis Kids Ocean Discovery Day
The Kiwanis Kids Ocean Discovery Day to be held on Saturday October 1 at the Tin Fish Restaurant was postponed due to ocean pollution. The local Kiwanis Club again showed resiliency by having a backup plan. In lieu of the ocean the Kiwanis Club went to the IB Community Garden located in the Imperial Beach Estuary and had a very success full Fall Garden Kids Event.
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
Cloned horse makes public debut at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A cloned Przewalski's horse, the first of its kind, is now on public view at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.
Cheers! San Diego Breweries Win 3 Golds, Multiple Medals at Great American Beer Festival
San Diego breweries made their presence known at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition which takes place in Denver. Three breweries took home gold medals – BNS Brewing & Distilling for “My Bloody Nightmare” in the Strong Red Ale category, North Park Beer Company for “NZ-FU!” in the English IPA or New Zealand IPA category), and Rouleur Brewing Company for “Domestique Blonde Ale” in the Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale category.
