Trevor Noah, 38, made it clear to viewers that he is not tolerating Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic social media posts during the Oct. 11 episode of The Daily Show. “I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, Trevor said before correcting Ye’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”

