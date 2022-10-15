Like vote to rehire Freeman, council split on reasons

Two councilors who opposed rehiring Montre Freeman as city manager said the search process was flawed and that Freeman was the choice of council’s majority from the start.

But two councilors who voted with the majority defended City Council’s decision to bring Freeman back, saying that Freeman’s selection was not predetermined.

First Ward councilors Joe Peel and Johnson Biggs both voted against rehiring Freeman Wednesday night in a split vote by City Council. Council voted 4-4 on rehiring Freeman and Mayor Kirk Rivers broke the tie in favor of hiring the former city manager.

Second Ward Councilor Rose Whitehurst and Fourth Ward Councilor Barbara Baxter also voted against hiring Freeman. Third Ward councilors Kem Spence and Katherine Felton, Fourth Ward Councilor Johnnie Walton and Second Ward Councilor Javis Gibbs voted to bring Freeman back a year after he was fired by the previous council.

Peel, a former mayor, said Freeman’s selection was predetermined from the start and called the search process a waste of time.

“It was obvious to any reasonable person,” Peel said of the push to bring Freeman back. “They knew they had the votes and there was no sense in wasting people’s time (with the search).’’

The Local Government Commission sent City Council an email before its Wednesday meeting that said the agency “strongly opposed” Freeman returning to the job as city manager.

The city has been on the LGC’s Unit Watch List for two years and its email to city leaders blamed some of the city’s financial problems on Freeman. It was also critical of Freeman’s handling of finances as manager for the town of Enfield, a position he held before becoming Elizabeth City’s manager in January 2021.

Biggs believes those that voted in favor of Freeman ignored the email from the LGC, along with other facts.

“I feel that there were campaign promises to bring back Mr. Freeman that many felt they had to keep, even after learning all the facts,” Biggs said.

Felton, who leads City Council’s Human Resources Committee, defended the search and said “to my knowledge it was never predetermined that Mr. Freeman was the choice from the start.”

“However, it was openly stated by two councilmen that their community would have their neck if they voted to hire Freeman back,” Felton said. “That openly alleges that Freeman was clearly not their choice from the beginning, which is also pre-determination.”

Felton said she took the email from the LGC into consideration before voting for Freeman.

“I also took into account the fact that the budgetary problems that the LGC mentioned were not caused by Mr. Freeman,” Felton said. “They occurred years before Mr. Freeman was hired in 2021.”

Gibbs also said he had no knowledge of Freeman being favored from the beginning of the search and that he took the LGC letter into account when he made his decision. He also said his decision to support Freeman came after the finalists were interviewed.

“I felt with our agreement with the LGC to provide in person, hands on support would suffice to address any issues that they had with Mr. Freeman’s hiring,” Gibbs said. “I also believe that the current financial crisis that our city is facing started prior to Mr. Freeman’s previous time as the city manager.”

Biggs feels that the search process was rushed, and that it deviated from the original plan to find a manager. The job was posted on Sept. 16 and Biggs said the “intent” was to keep the listing open until filled.

“Thereafter, the Human Resources Committee decided that the date of Oct. 3 was set for next steps, which turned out to be reviewing the applications that had been received up to that point,” Biggs said.

City Council held a closed session meeting on Oct. 4 where councilors reviewed the 33 applications to pick their top two candidates. Biggs said council was “instructed” by the Human Resources Committee to submit their top two picks three days later.

Council again discussed the manager’s search during a closed session Monday at its regular meeting. Council then recessed the Monday meeting to Wednesday where City Council interviewed the two candidates in closed session before selecting Freeman in open session.

Biggs believes the search process should have allowed time for City Council to discuss and “agree upon the qualities and qualifications” the city was looking for in a manager. He said several other City Council members also supported that position.

“This had also been previously agreed upon by the entire council, in other words, that this discussion would be part of the process,” Biggs said.

Felton claimed the “entire” search process was discussed from the beginning to the end and it was agreed upon by the entire City Council.

“If they had a problem with the process, they had the opportunity to discuss their disapproval in closed session and nothing was disagreed on,” Felton said.

Biggs described the search process as a disservice to city residents by not discussing the search process in an open meeting to allow public input.

“When you look at how other searches have been handled for top leadership roles in public entities, I think we missed the mark,” Biggs said. “The process was not very transparent, but that was the will of the majority.”

Peel said there were more qualified candidates than Freeman, including the second applicant who was interviewed in a closed session Wednesday.

“I thought we had three or four people that would have been worth interviewing,” Peel said. “There was one woman that had some strong financial experience and there was another gentleman that had a good background in facilities and utilities, infrastructure stuff that we desperately need as well.”

Gibbs praised the qualifications of the other finalist but said Freeman was a better choice for the city.

“I believed Mr. Freeman’s familiarity with the city and the issues we’re currently facing, he would be better suited to serve the city immediately,” Gibbs said. “We have outstanding department heads and stability within our Finance Department that can provide the tools and teamwork necessary to insure a successful future for our city.”