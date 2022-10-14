ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NY

Comments / 7

Amanda Cronin
2d ago

Yes, good people do.. but my question is, is that what you thought while prosecuting people who made the same mistakes as you did? Nope! You prosecuted them to the extent of the law, correct? And why? Because they broke the law and needed to be held accountable, ABSOLUTELY!! Why do you feel different when it comes to yourself? Unfortunately, it's because you don't feel our laws pertain to you, or because you don't support the laws currently in place.. either way, it disqualifies you from this position. Be honest and get the help you need, instead of being a dishonest drug addict who refuses to take responsibility for their actions..

Teresa Rao
2d ago

that was a huge mistake drinking and drugs that's not who I would want as a judge !!! step down and go to rehab and get over yourself !!! Rhonda youngs vote for her 🇺🇸🇺🇸

Amanda Cronin
2d ago

Remember everyone Rhonda Youngs is the write in for this position, and she is beyond qualified!! And if you are worried about political lines, don't be! Both Rhonda and Brad are republicans! Only difference is, Rhonda has the integrity to actually hold this position!!

localsyr.com

In first television interview, Madison County judge candidate doesn’t admit to overdose but says he accepts responsibly for the night

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In his first television interview since losing his job as Madison County assistant district attorney from allegations he overdosed on fentanyl, Bradley Moses tells NewsChannel 9 “I accept responsibility for the position I put myself in.”. Moses, who didn’t admit to taking illegal drugs...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Weapon charge for Cortland County man

GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Legislature considering countywide solar PILOT law

An amendment to an existing law that would make the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with solar project developers is making its way through the County Legislature. A draft of the local law was approved via a 5-2 vote by legislators...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say

New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 1-/6/2022

On 10/06/2022 at approximately 9: 36 AM, Jesse J. Butchino, was arrested on an active Warrant issued through Syracuse City Court. J. Butchino was transported to Onondaga County Justice Center and turned over to SPD. Inmate Name: DELGADO, JORGE H. Address: 307 RATHBURN RD, GRANBY, NY. Birth Date: 12/07/96. Arrest...
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
SENECA COUNTY, NY

