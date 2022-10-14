Yes, good people do.. but my question is, is that what you thought while prosecuting people who made the same mistakes as you did? Nope! You prosecuted them to the extent of the law, correct? And why? Because they broke the law and needed to be held accountable, ABSOLUTELY!! Why do you feel different when it comes to yourself? Unfortunately, it's because you don't feel our laws pertain to you, or because you don't support the laws currently in place.. either way, it disqualifies you from this position. Be honest and get the help you need, instead of being a dishonest drug addict who refuses to take responsibility for their actions..
that was a huge mistake drinking and drugs that's not who I would want as a judge !!! step down and go to rehab and get over yourself !!! Rhonda youngs vote for her 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Remember everyone Rhonda Youngs is the write in for this position, and she is beyond qualified!! And if you are worried about political lines, don't be! Both Rhonda and Brad are republicans! Only difference is, Rhonda has the integrity to actually hold this position!!
