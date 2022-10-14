Netflix has announced that it will start to crack down on password sharing at the beginning of 2023. Customers who share their login credentials will be charged extra.“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends,” Netflix said in its earnings call.“In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular.”Netflix has...

52 MINUTES AGO