Read full article on original website
Related
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
MLB・
St. Louis Cardinals mourn loss of Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter
Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame pitcher well-remembered for closing out the St. Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series title, has died at the age of 69.
How the St. Louis Cardinals can fix their pitching drought
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t developed a top pitcher in a while. A philosophy change and a generational talent could change that. In the early 2010s, the St. Louis Cardinals were a pitching development factory. Every year, they seemed to churn out elite pitchers who would find spots in the rotation. Sometimes there was such a glut of talent that pitchers who would usually start would be placed in the bullpen because of a lack of space.
MLB World Reacts To Death Of Hall Of Fame Pitcher
On Friday morning, the baseball world learned that a legendary pitcher passed away. Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old. "We are saddened over the passing...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Honor The Memory Of Bruce Sutter
The baseball world received sad news on Friday morning when it was revealed that Hall of Fame relief pitcher Bruce Sutter had passed away on Thursday night at the age of 69. Sutter is best known for his days with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he won a World Series ring in 1982.
On This Day in Cubs History: World Series Hopes Slip Away
The Chicago Cubs drop another to Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 NLCS on this day in Cubs history.
100-plus win Dodgers fall short of World Series again
SAN DIEGO -- Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige.What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons.Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning and San Diego rallied past the Dodgers 5-3 Saturday night to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
883K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0