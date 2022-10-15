Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle
With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
nypressnews.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
Move those BBQs indoors; Showers, storms likely across Southland Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland tomorrow, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.
foxla.com
Showers, storms hit SoCal this weekend
LOS ANGELES - Cloudy and wet weather was felt across much of Southern California Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible thunderstorms and heavy rain Saturday evening. "If planning outdoor activities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties between (Friday night) and Saturday night plan accordingly for contingencies," the National Weather Service warned, noting the possibility of clouds, lightning and thunder.
Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Heavy rain began to drench the Pomona area at West Mission Boulevard and the 71 Freeway around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15,… Read more "Thunderstorm Moves Through Pomona Saturday Evening"
Showers, Storms Scatter Across Southland
Cloudy and wet weather was felt across much of the Southland today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain.
Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal
This weekend's storm would be the second so far since the start of the rain year on Oct. 1. The post Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse Scares Up A Crowd
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Sheriff’s Station Haunted Jailhouse made its return on Sunday, offering up tricks and treats for local children. On Sunday, visitors were met with a day of fun at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
Heavy Rain Soaks Santa Clarita
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A thunderstorm brought heavy rain to the southland including College of the Canyons where a lengthy downpour coated buildings and cars. The National Weather Service says the activity should continue through the afternoon. Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN. © 2022 Key News Network.
Santa Clarita Radio
Reported Santa Clarita Stabbing Sends One To Hospital
A Santa Clarita stabbing reportedly sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Saturday, a reported Santa Clarita stabbing occurred near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue in Canyon Country, according to deputies on scene with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The...
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
Unstable weather pattern brings rain, storm threat to Southland
Unstable weather conditions will linger over the region Wednesday, and possibly into the weekend, continuing the possibility of rain and thunderstorms across the Southland.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County
The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
2urbangirls.com
Person found dead on LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man was struck and killed Sunday morning by at least one vehicle on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the West Adams community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol received a call, about 5:05 a.m., of a person lying in the carpool lane of the southbound freeway at West Adams Boulevard, the CHP said.
Car bursts into flames on 101 Freeway in Ventura County
Firefighters doused a vehicle fire on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park early Saturday morning. Authorities told RMG News that a black Toyota Prius burst into flames around midnight in the northbound lanes of the 101 on the Conejo Grade. It took Ventura County fire crews roughly 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries […]
Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: At least two children are among those injured in a violent crash in Canyon Country Sunday night, Oct. 16, 2022. The incident… Read more "Children, 1 Adult Injured in Santa Clarita Single-Vehicle Crash"
Deputies Chase Suspect Through Santa Clara Riverbed
Santa Clarita, CA: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chased a man suspected of hopping a fence and stealing a propane torch down the street from a stabbing investigation in Canyon Country. The incident unfolded near Oak Street and Santa Clara Street behind a recycling plant shortly before 5:30...
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
