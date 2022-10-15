Read full article on original website
Related
BAE Systems’ Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit Passes Critical Test
HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- BAE Systems has successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit ( LR-PGK ) for 155mm artillery projectiles from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) at Yuma Proving Ground, demonstrating airframe structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. The LR-PGK improves the accuracy of unguided artillery projectiles with low-cost navigation and guidance technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005127/en/ BAE Systems successfully fired its Long-Range Precision Guidance Kit for 155mm artillery shells from the U.S. Army’s Extended Range Cannon Artillery, demonstrating structural survivability under extreme firing conditions. (Source: BAE Systems)
accessinternational.media
Elevek transport platform set for Bauma debut
The TP7 transport platform from Portugal-based manufacturer Elevek will be unveiled at Bauma 2022, according to the company. With a payload of 2 tonnes and a modular cabin size from 2.2m to 3.2m, the TP7 is said to be ideal for transporting materials with large dimensions with a medium to high load capacity.
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
TechRadar
Reinforcing network security across a remote workforce
It’s clear that the measures that have been necessary to slow the spread of the virus have also posed organisations with some of the biggest challenges they have ever faced – and have done so virtually overnight. While bandwidth has so far held strong, transitioning entire work forces to a remote environment has come with consequences, many of which are security related.
salestechstar.com
Anblicks Announces the Opening of Two New Offices in Ahmedabad and Vijayawada
Anblicks new offices in Ahmedabad and Vijayawada create a space for all employees to work side by side in a cozy environment. Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider, announced the opening of two new offices in Ahmedabad and Vijayawada, India. This is an exciting time as they are committed to growing and expanding the business. In addition to the corporate headquarters in Dallas, TX, and Australia, the new office spaces triple the company’s footprint and support its growth strategy. This kind of strategic planning has charted out the roadmap for future expansion endeavors and is catapulting the business forward.
BAE Systems Delivers Upgraded CV90 With Brand New Turret to the Netherlands
ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- The first newly-upgraded CV90 infantry fighting vehicle (IFVs) for the Royal Netherlands Army’s fleet was recently unveiled during a rollout ceremony at the BAE Systems Hägglunds facility in Sweden. Customers, local dignitaries, and BAE Systems employees attended the event, which celebrated the first vehicle completed in the 500 million euro upgrade program. The upgrade enhances the CV90 vehicles’ capabilities by providing vehicle crews with improved protection, firepower, and ergonomics, and significantly increased combat effectiveness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005506/en/ CV90s, old and new. (Credit: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)
solarindustrymag.com
Aerocompact Offers Flat Roof Systems for Green Roofs, Bifacial PV Modules
Aerocompact, which specializes in the production of aerodynamic substructures for the photovoltaic industry, has released the CompactFLAT GS system. It is a highly elevated flat roof system that has been specifically developed for installation on green roofs as well as for applications with bifacial modules. With this racking solution, performance-enhancing effects of the PV modules are achieved and the necessary distance to green roof surfaces can be maintained.
thefastmode.com
Microamp Selects Keysight to Accelerate Development of mmWave Radio Units for Private 5G
Keysight Technologies announced that Microamp Solutions has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to meet increasing demand for mmWave radio units in private 5G networks. A wide range of industrial internet of things (IoT) use cases are driving demand for simple, robust, and rapid roll-out of high-performance connectivity in...
aiexpress.io
SmartCommerce Acquires Basketful Co. – FinSMEs
SmartCommerce, an Atlanta, GA-based supplier of data-centric, AI-assisted SaaS options, acquired Basketful, a Minneapolis, MN-based supplier of in-context eCommerce optimization instruments and data-driven class/channel insights. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, SmartCommerce will broaden contextual commerce, speed up full-funnel commerce visibility and improve class insights....
Microvast’s Energy Division Launches New Energy Storage System (ESS) With Industry Leading 4.3MWh Energy Density Per Container
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced the launch of its inaugural battery energy storage system, the ME-4300-UL ESS Container (the “ESS Container”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005339/en/ Prototype Rendering - Microvast ESS Container (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Paycor Acquires Talenya
Paycor HCM (Nasdaq: PYCR), a Cincinnati, OH-based supplier of human capital administration (HCM) software program, acquired Talenya, a Hoboken , New Jersey-based distant supplier of an AI-driven recruiting platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Paycor will lengthen its platform with AI recruiting. Talenya’s platform...
Teijin Automotive Technologies’ Teams Get Creative for a Cause
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- When the Operations and Health and Safety management teams of Teijin Automotive Technologies gathered in San Antonio, Texas, earlier this month, operational improvement was not the only focus of the gathering. The team also worked together to create wheel spoke guards to be fitted to wheelchairs that would be donated to individuals around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005723/en/ The Teijin Automotive Technologies EH&S and Operations teams show off their wheel spoke guards, which will be donated to wheelchair users around the world. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Conversational AI Analytics Firm Sestek Acquired
Conversational AI Analytics Agency Sestek Acquired. Center East-based buyer communications platform Unifonic has acquired Israel-based conversational AI and analytics options supplier Sestek, for an undisclosed sum. Sestek has developed a set of options utilizing text-to-speech, speech recognition, pure language processing and voice biometrics applied sciences. Merchandise embrace Knovvu Digital Agent,...
iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
What Thoma Bravo’s latest acquisition reveals about identity management
On the heels of Thoma Bravo’s information that it has acquired its third identity company this 12 months — ForgeRock — safety specialists have stated identification administration ought to be a key space of focus for organizations — particularly these with customer-facing or externally dealing with — apps and web sites.
aiexpress.io
What do the Short-Term Technicals Predict for Safex Cash (SFX) Saturday?
Safex Money receives a median short-term technical rating of 62 from InvestorsObserver information evaluation. The proprietary rating system focuses on the latest buying and selling patters over the previous month to find out the energy of its short-term technicals. SFX has a superior latest technical evaluation than 62% of cash primarily based on these buying and selling metrics. Traders primarily targeted on shorter time period funding methods will discover this technical evaluation most related to their objectives when figuring out whether or not to spend money on a selected crypto.
aiexpress.io
TaTiO Raises $5.3M in Seed Funding
TaTiO, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a job simulation platform, raised $5.3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Mensch Capital Companions, and Cresson Administration, with participation from Cerca Discovery, Tau Ventures Ltd., Techstars, and GoodCompany. Non-public buyers included Michael Eisenberg, Common Companion at Aleph VC, Jeff Swartz, former CEO of Timberland, and NirZohar, President of Wix.com.
salestechstar.com
Supply Chain Innovator Verusen Achieves Milestones with over $2B in Managed Inventory
The company continues growth trajectory with multiple industry successes and $53M in client-verified cost savings. Verusen, a materials intelligence leader, announced it has reached significant milestones in serving the global supply chain and procurement industry, having helped customers manage more than $2 billion of inventory and nearly 3 million separate SKUs. Verusen will be at ProcureCon in Atlanta from October 16 to 18, in booth #103, where it will showcase its purpose-built materials intelligence platform.
PV Tech
Schneider Electric extends renewables digital twins into O&M stage
French electrical equipment group Schneider Electric has launched a new digital twin tool for renewable energy installations. According to Schneider, the new technology integration helps grids to avoid wasting renewable electricity and has been extended from the design and engineering stage into the operation and maintenance (O&M) stage. Called EcoStruxure...
aiexpress.io
Mobility Work Raises €2M in Series A Funding
Mobility Work, a Paris, France-based supplier of a CMMS (Computerized Upkeep Administration System), raised €2M in Sequence A funding. Backers included Farinia and Saint-Gobain. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to to strengthen its industrial and technical groups by recruiting about fifteen senior profiles over the...
