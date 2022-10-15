Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
NorthOne Raises $67M in Series B Funding
NorthOne, a New York-based supplier of a cell app and internet banking product, raised $67M in Collection B funding. The spherical, which introduced fundraising complete to $90.3m raised since launch, was led by Battery Ventures, with participation from Don Griffith, Drew Brees, Ferst Capital Companions, FinTLV, Kaiser Permanente, Subsequent Play Capital, Operator Stack, Redpoint Ventures, Ruby Ventures, Tencent and Tom Williams.
aiexpress.io
Mobility Work Raises €2M in Series A Funding
Mobility Work, a Paris, France-based supplier of a CMMS (Computerized Upkeep Administration System), raised €2M in Sequence A funding. Backers included Farinia and Saint-Gobain. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to to strengthen its industrial and technical groups by recruiting about fifteen senior profiles over the...
aiexpress.io
Xiao Chi Raises $10M in Series A Funding
Xiao Chi Jie, a Seattle, WA-based direct-to-consumer Chinese language meals model, raised $10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Imaginary Ventures, with participation from Simu Liu, Goldhouse Ventures, Hyphen Capital, Colin McCabe, Jason Wang, Gabi Lewis, Katrina Lake, Scott Cutler, and Shan-lyn Ma. The corporate intends to...
aiexpress.io
Kyra Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Kyra, a London, UK-based creator financial system firm, raised $15M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Bonnier Ventures, with participation from LionTree, Torch Capital, GMG Ventures and Firstminute Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional construct out its house for creators, starting...
aiexpress.io
Homa Raises $100M in Series B Funding
Homa, a Paris, France-based supplier of a recreation growth platform, raised $100M in Collection B funding. The spherical was co-led by Quadrille Capital, and Headline with the participation of Northzone, Cloth Ventures, Bpifrance, Eurazeo and Singular. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its enterprise by...
'Bill Gates Is Buying Up Yet More Farmland In A Food Crisis' Russell Brand Discusses The Billionaire's Emerging Farmland Monopoly
Last week, eccentric actor, comedian and spiritual journeyman, Russell Brand took to the airwaves to address his nearly 6 million youtube subscribers. He opened the show with “The Queen is dead, but oligarchy lives on!” He followed up that line with “Bill Gates is buying up, yet more farmland in a food crisis… where does this lead?”
Damon Motors Exceeds $90M Order Backlog; Company Eyes Potential $250M Signed Customers Globally
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Damon Motors, the premier EV motorbike company, today announced its order book has exceeded a $90M order backlog to date globally with the potential of exceeding $250M through international partnerships, like the one with Latin America’s Auteco. The makers of the first EV motorcycle capable of outperforming the best gas-powered superbikes, Damon’s products boast never-before-seen technology advancements including HyperDrive™, Co-Pilot™ and Shift™, designed to solve problems experienced across every other motorcycle in the world. Combined with its astonishing 200 hp / 200 mph / 200 miles of range, Damon motorcycles represent the first breed...
aiexpress.io
PressPlay Closes Series B Funding
PressPlay, a Taipei, Taiwan-based affect economic system group, closed a Collection B funding of undisclosed quantity. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop the abroad enterprise, enlarge the group, optimize the web studying platform expertise, and speed up its affect ecosystem’s development inside three cores: leisure, model, and information.
aiexpress.io
TaTiO Raises $5.3M in Seed Funding
TaTiO, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a job simulation platform, raised $5.3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Mensch Capital Companions, and Cresson Administration, with participation from Cerca Discovery, Tau Ventures Ltd., Techstars, and GoodCompany. Non-public buyers included Michael Eisenberg, Common Companion at Aleph VC, Jeff Swartz, former CEO of Timberland, and NirZohar, President of Wix.com.
technode.global
Hong Kong's imBee raises $5M Series A funding led by DCM Ventures
ImBee, a Hong Kong-headquartered chat management platform, announced Monday that it has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by DCM, a global venture capital firm, to advance its platform offerings, go deeper into existing markets and expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region. Levering imBee’s success in delivering...
ffnews.com
Singapore-based Insurtech bolttech Secures Series B Funding
Bolttech, one of the world’s fastest-growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech’s Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.
aiexpress.io
Obatala Sciences Closes $3M Series A Funding
Obatala Sciences, a New Orleans, LA-based biotechnology firm, raised $3M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by être Enterprise Capital and Ochsner Lafayette Normal Healthcare Innovation Fund II with participation from Benson Capital Companions, Elevate Capital Fund, and The Hackett-Robertson-Tobe Group. The corporate intends to make use...
getnews.info
The Historic Global Rise Of Africa’s Digital Golden Coin
CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
aiexpress.io
Pillow Raises $18M in Funding
Pillow, a Singapore-based supplier of a digital asset administration app, raised $18M in funding. The spherical was led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Leap Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up adoption of crypto companies in rising markets. Based in 2021 by...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
$15 million from MacKenzie Scott catalyzes VisionSpring initiative
VisionSpring has announced a $15 million gift from Giving Pledger MacKenzie Scott that will help catalyze the nonprofit’s efforts to correct the vision of more than six million people by 2030. VisionSpring's $70 million Livelihoods in Focus initiative will focus on low-income workers in the tea, coffee, cocoa, and...
nftgators.com
Valory Raises $4M in Seed Funding to Connect Web3 Apps With Web2 Services
Valory has announced a $4 million seed round led by True Ventures. The autonomous systems software developer said will use the funds to help connect centralised services to web3 apps. The fundraising also attracted participation from Signature Ventures, Semantic Ventures, Prime Block Ventures, Proof Group and Atka. Valory has raised...
aiexpress.io
33N Ventures Launches New Venture Capital Firm in Partnership with Alantra
Carlos Alberto Silva and Carlos Moreira da Silva have partnered with international asset administration agency Alantra to launch a brand new enterprise capital funding supervisor, 33N Ventures. 33N is at present fundraising a €150m car investing in cybersecurity and infrastructure software program firms throughout Europe, Israel, and the US.
aiexpress.io
TRAXyL Raises $5M in Seed Funding
TRAXyL, a Gainesville, VA-based optical fiber set up firm, raised $5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Draper Associates with participation from In-Q-Tel. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional develop its fiber-optic set up expertise, manufacture further set up gear, and develop its workforce.
technode.global
Indonesian farming startup Beleaf raises $2M seed funding led by Alpha JWC Ventures
Indonesian smart farming startup Beleaf announced Monday its recently closed Seed funding of $2 million led by Alpha JWC Ventures, with participation from BRI Ventures’ Sembrani Nusantara, MDI-Finch Capital’s Arise, and several prominent angel. investors. Beleaf said in a statement with this fresh Seed funding, the firm will...
GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant
The chips will be made for internet-connected devices, electric vehicles and more. Read the story on VTDigger here: GlobalFoundries secures $30 million in federal funding to develop advanced chips at Essex Junction plant.
