News On 6
Canadian County Jail Riot Was Caused By Inmates Wanting More Breakfast
A corrections officer was injured during an incident Sunday morning at the Canadian County Jail, according to authorities. The Canadian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the inmates at the jail complained about not being served enough food at breakfast. The inmates then assaulted a corrections officer, took his defense spray...
blackchronicle.com
Police: Fast-food issue leads to dangerous encounter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an encounter at a fast-food restaurant took a dangerous turn. Around 7:30 p.m. on March 19, a man went to Church’s Chicken near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane and ordered through the drive-thru. At some point, investigators say the suspect became...
fox26houston.com
Fight between 2 girls ends in deadly stabbing between mothers, sheriff says
SPENCER, Okla. - Authorities in Oklahoma have charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of her neighbor after their young daughters were involved in a fight. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the Spencer neighborhood Thursday for a report of a stabbing. They...
Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side
A suspect in a stabbing and armed with a knife was shot and killed by two officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department Sunday afternoon. The post Suspect in stabbing shot and killed by police on south side appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized record number of fentanyl
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized a record amount of fentanyl. The office said the increasing amount of the deadly drug is worrisome. Now, they hope to raise awareness of the dangers. "This substance has completely permeated our entire state," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson...
blackchronicle.com
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
KOCO
Suspect on loose after man brutally assaulted, nearly killed in OKC parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the loose after a man was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in an Oklahoma City parking lot. Now, police are asking for help in identifying who may have done this. The report says a man was found beaten so badly in a parking lot that the people who found him didn’t think he was alive.
News On 6
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
blackchronicle.com
Court docs reveals new details in 88-year-old Oklahoma City woman’s shooting death
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Newly-filed court documents reveal new details after an 88-year-old woman’s shooting death in northeast Oklahoma City Saturday evening. According to the new affidavit, officers were called to a home in the 3200 block of NE 14th Pl. just before 9 p.m. Saturday after family members found their grandmother dead.
Former OK deputy arrested for allegedly assaulting pregnant girlfriend
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy has been fired after he was accused of abusing his pregnant girlfriend.
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
News On 6
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
The Village PD searching for man accused of road rage
The Village Police Department is looking for a man accused of road rage.
One person dead in Oklahoma City house fire
Authorities say one person is dead following a house fire on Sunday afternoon.
News On 6
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
News On 6
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer
Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
News On 6
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
