Oklahoma County, OK

News On 6

Canadian County Jail Riot Was Caused By Inmates Wanting More Breakfast

A corrections officer was injured during an incident Sunday morning at the Canadian County Jail, according to authorities. The Canadian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the inmates at the jail complained about not being served enough food at breakfast. The inmates then assaulted a corrections officer, took his defense spray...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Police: Fast-food issue leads to dangerous encounter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an encounter at a fast-food restaurant took a dangerous turn. Around 7:30 p.m. on March 19, a man went to Church’s Chicken near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane and ordered through the drive-thru. At some point, investigators say the suspect became...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer

Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
SPENCER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

