This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to walk the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge in Michigan
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it. There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking...
School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan
Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ghost hunter explains why Michigan is hot spot for paranormal activity
Michigan is known to be one of the most active states when it comes to ghost sightings. But why?. We talked to Great Lakes Ghost Hunters founder Brenda Ozog to find out. “I’ve had things thrown at me before,” Ozog said. “Anything can be haunted any time of the day.”
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
wcsx.com
Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: The most targeted cars for catalytic converter theft -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars. In 2020, there was a 325% increase in catalytic converter theft, according...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week
The heavyweight champ will be stopping by Ferndale and Madison Heights before a private party in Hazel Park
westernherald.com
WMU's McAllister, Sasson and Galambos earn NCHC weekly awards
Three Western Michigan hockey players were named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Players of the Week Monday: Freshman forward Ryan McAllister, sophomore forward Max Sasson and senior defenseman Zak Galambos. The trio are tied for the team-lead in goals with three each. WMU’s Cameron Rowe was nominated for Goaltender of the...
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok
Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame Are Already At A Crossroads
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has found himself at a crossroads after just six games, and he'll need to quickly find some answers
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
westernherald.com
WMU women’s soccer loses to EMU on senior day
Western Michigan women’s soccer lost 2-1 to Eastern Michigan Sunday. On senior day, the Broncos dropped to 3-7-5 overall and 3-3-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The WMU offense posted season-high totals in shots (25) and shots on goal (11). Jenna Blackburn had seven shots, Drew Martin had four, and Emily Pagett and Madi Canada both had three. The team had plenty of scoring chances but only converted on one.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
