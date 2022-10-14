ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

School attendance rates continue to fall in Michigan

Michigan students, and particularly those experiencing homelessness, continue to attend school at a lower rate than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide school attendance rate for the 2021-22 school year fell to 88%, down 4.1 percentage points from the previous school year, when attendance hovered at 92.9%. The decline marked...
wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
WKMI

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
westernherald.com

WMU's McAllister, Sasson and Galambos earn NCHC weekly awards

Three Western Michigan hockey players were named National Collegiate Hockey Conference Players of the Week Monday: Freshman forward Ryan McAllister, sophomore forward Max Sasson and senior defenseman Zak Galambos. The trio are tied for the team-lead in goals with three each. WMU’s Cameron Rowe was nominated for Goaltender of the...
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok

Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
westernherald.com

WMU women’s soccer loses to EMU on senior day

Western Michigan women’s soccer lost 2-1 to Eastern Michigan Sunday. On senior day, the Broncos dropped to 3-7-5 overall and 3-3-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The WMU offense posted season-high totals in shots (25) and shots on goal (11). Jenna Blackburn had seven shots, Drew Martin had four, and Emily Pagett and Madi Canada both had three. The team had plenty of scoring chances but only converted on one.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants

Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
