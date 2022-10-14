ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

“This feels like recognition for all the work he did”: Unveiling the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts

By Jessica Fitzgerald
theracquet.org
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theracquet.org

Humans of UWL: Andrew Ericson

Creating the position of an on-campus Sustainability Program Manager has been a 15-year process in the making. Now, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse joins the list with ten other UW System schools, who are working to provide students with more environmental opportunities through their position. Andrew Ericson received a Bachelor...
LA CROSSE, WI
theracquet.org

UWL Football team ranked ninth in the nation after defeating UWEC 51-21

This past weekend, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Football Team beat the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds with a final score of 51-21 at Carson Park. The UWL Football Team now has a 5-1 record this season, only losing to UW-Whitewater in a 31-34 point game. In the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy