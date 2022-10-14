“This feels like recognition for all the work he did”: Unveiling the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts

Read full article on original website
Humans of UWL: Andrew Ericson
Creating the position of an on-campus Sustainability Program Manager has been a 15-year process in the making. Now, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse joins the list with ten other UW System schools, who are working to provide students with more environmental opportunities through their position. Andrew Ericson received a Bachelor...
UWL celebrates national ‘Free Speech Week’ less than one week after chalking incident
Less than a week after the controversial chalking incident by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Republicans, UWL will take part in the nationwide nonpartisan celebration of freedom of speech and freedom of the press, known as Free Speech Week (FSW). The first FSW took place in 2003, and was...
UWL Football team ranked ninth in the nation after defeating UWEC 51-21
This past weekend, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Football Team beat the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds with a final score of 51-21 at Carson Park. The UWL Football Team now has a 5-1 record this season, only losing to UW-Whitewater in a 31-34 point game. In the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference...
