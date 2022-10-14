Are you in full fall mode? I'm still working on it lol. If you are looking for something to do today to get you in the Halloween spirit, stop by the Moon Halloween Spectacular Trunk-or-Treat and say hi to us! Or bring us a hot chocolate cause y'all KNOW it's gonna be cold! But bundle up because this event is happening; rain, shine, or (dare I say it?) SNOW! This will be our first Trunk or Treat of the season that we will be able to cross off our Fall Bucket List!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO