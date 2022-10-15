ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Convicted Killer Aaron Hernandez's High School Football Teammate Accused Of Killing Two Connecticut Cops

By Haley Gunn
 2 days ago
Facebook / Nicholas Brutcher;mega

A Connecticut man who police have identified as the suspect in a shooting that killed two cops was the high school football teammate of convicted murderer and ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez , RadarOnline.com have learned.

According to police, Nicholas Butcher , 35, was the cause of a deadly attack on three Connecticut police officers.

The newly released information, along with records, have revealed that Butcher and Hernandez not only share violent tendencies but were connected in the past as teenagers.

Hernandez played for the New England Patriots, alongside Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady , until he was arrested and found guilty of the murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd , who was dating Hernandez’s fiancé’s sister at the time.

The ex-professional football player was also convicted of a double murder but was later acquitted of charges prior to his death.

mega

Chilling details about the history of Butcher and Hernandez have come to light since police named Butcher as the perpetrator of the cop slaying.

Known for posing with guns in photos on his social media, Butcher was killed by police who responded to the attack on fellow officers on October 12.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte , 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy , 34, were killed after being shot by Butcher. Officer Alec Lurato , 26, was left critically injured as a result of the fatal shooting.

At this time, the motive for Butcher’s attack is unknown.

Facebook / Nicholas Brutcher

Before hanging himself in his jail cell at the correctional facility where he was serving life without parole in 2017, Hernandez was a force to be reckoned with on the Bristol High School football team.

Alongside Butcher — who was also impressive in size as a high schooler — the two dominated high school games as varsity teammates.

Officer Alex Hamsy Connecticut Police Department

Furthering the connection between Butcher and Hernandez, Butcher was a friend of Hernandez’s brother, Jonathan .

Jonathan went on to write a memoir, detailing the rough childhood he and his brother endured while growing up a few miles from Butcher.

pattym
2d ago

Aaron Hernandez name should have never been attached to this story..... shame on you for using a deceased mans name to garner clicks. Pretty low of you🤫

Bryant Ray
2d ago

Just because Butcher committed a heinous crime doesn't mean that A Hernandez's name had to be mentioned. Teammate or not, Butcher did what he did, he's an individual. What are you really trying to say with this article 🤔 Aaron Hernandez didn't influence anyone, he's dead, so what are you trying to say with this article????

donaldal71
2d ago

One story has nothing to do with the other story. This story should be only about 2 police officers that was killed not an X football player.

