This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Snap Kitchen Re-Opens Uptown Dallas LocationLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Carrollton officer dies after being struck by a car overnight
A Carrollton police officer has been killed by a driver overnight. Tuesday night, about 10 p.m. the officer was backing up another officer at the scene of a DWI investigation on the President George Bush Turnpike
Bedford Police officer hurt in squad car rollover crash
A Bedford police officer is recovering from some broken bones after his squad car rolled in a Monday afternoon crash on Central Drive at Highway 183. The only one reported injured was the officer who was taken to the hospital.
keranews.org
Family mourns death of officer killed in head-on crash after driver is charged
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Wednesday to mourn the death of Jacob Arellano, the Dallas officer who police say was killed after a wrong-way drunk driver collided with his SUV last week. The service, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Richardson on a cool morning, came exactly one...
WFAA
Two North Texas police departments mourning the loss of officers following fatal crashes
For the first time in the department's history, a Carrollton police officer has died in a crash on PGBT. In Dallas, a funeral service is underway for Ofc. Arellano.
Texas police officer struck, killed by passing vehicle while helping with DWI probe
CARROLLTON, Texas — A passing vehicle struck and killed a Texas police officer who was helping a colleague investigate a DWI incident, authorities said. According to KXAS and KTVT, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. “We lost a beloved...
fox4news.com
Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire
KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
Lewisville Police says one of two hit & run drivers has come forward, search for second continues
The Lewisville family of an elderly hit-and-run victim is pleading for help finding one of the two drivers who ran him over. MT Daniels was walking along Lake Park Road pushing his wheelchair for support when he tried to cross the street
8-Year-Old Kaden Rainwater Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Monday evening. The crash happened at the Bella Vista Apartments off Dilido Road near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard at around 7 p.m.
50-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Parker County (Parker County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Parker County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 2400 block of Azle Highway at around 3:35 p.m.
Man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter in death of Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on Oct. 13 for intoxicated manslaughter in the death of a Smith County deputy. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in July after the back of the patrol unit was rear-ended by a 2017 Mercedes on Highway 155 near CR 1237 at a moderate speed […]
Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver
The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
Man rescued after falling into Flower Mound creek, has significant injuries
A man remains in serious condition following a crash in Flower Mound over the weekend. Late Saturday night, a car crashed on a bridge over a creek on Wichita Trail Investigators say the driver was able to get out of the car but then fell
fox4news.com
Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
Badly wounded man found in parking lot of The Colony police headquarters
Police in The Colony are still investigating after a badly wounded man ended up in the police headquarters parking lot Monday. The man had been shot in the head but investigators say it looks like it was self-inflicted but accidental.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Police Suspect Recent Burglary Connected to Others at Nearby Storage Units
Images show the aftermath of the brazen burglary at a storage facility in DeSoto where thieves ransacked some 200 units. Now, the DeSoto police say they think the crooks may have done this before in other communities. Police say it’s the work of people who knew what they were doing and had likely done this before.
Police investigate North Richland Hills murder; person of interest fatally shot in Southlake
A person of interest in a North Richland Hills murder was shot by police Monday afternoon in Southlake, authorities say. The man’s condition was not immediately available.
fox4news.com
Man dies after being shot while driving in Old East Dallas, 1 other injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died at a local hospital after he and another person were shot while in a vehicle in Old East Dallas Friday night. This happened just before 10 p.m., in the 600 block of Graham Avenue. Responding officers found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a...
irvingweekly.com
Man Killed by Southlake Police Connected to North Richland Hills Murder
On October 17, at around 12:30 pm, North Richland Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot wound victim outside an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Weyland Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man deceased on the scene. Eyewitnesses observed the suspect flee the scene in a dark gray colored sedan.
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
