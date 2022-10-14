ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Elderly man killed in Krum RV fire

KRUM, Texas - An elderly man was killed after his RV caught on fire Wednesday in Denton County. The Krum Fire Department says they were called to fire on Wednesday morning. The fire department says the elderly male was trapped and unable to get out. The identity of the man...
KRUM, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville police seeking help identifying hit-and-run driver

The Lewisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car and driver that allegedly struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene last week. Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 73-year-old man was pushing a wheelchair while crossing the street in the 300 block of Lake Park Road when he was struck by two vehicles, according to Lewisville PD. He remains in the hospital on Monday.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
HALTOM CITY, TX
irvingweekly.com

Man Killed by Southlake Police Connected to North Richland Hills Murder

On October 17, at around 12:30 pm, North Richland Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot wound victim outside an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Weyland Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man deceased on the scene. Eyewitnesses observed the suspect flee the scene in a dark gray colored sedan.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy