Pets

Newsweek

Priceless Moment Cat Catches Owner With Neighbor's Pet: 'Betrayed'

A jealous cat has left the internet in stitches after catching her owner petting the neighbor's cat, giving her the "death stare" through the window. The viral video shared by the cat's owner on TikTok under the username Zarza786 shows the black cat staring at her owner from the window as she pets the neighbor's cat, staring at her with a "look of betrayal"
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds

A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
ohmymag.co.uk

Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why

Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
ohmymag.co.uk

This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped

Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
katzenworld.co.uk

Bob the Miracle Cat Survives Suspected High Rise Fall and now has Loving Forever Home

Bob the miracle cat survives suspected high rise fall and now has loving forever home. When Bob, a five month old Domestic Shorthair cat was brought to Mayhew in June, there was no knowing whether the ginger moggie would survive the injuries he showed at the time. One of these included a split upper hard palate, an abnormal split in the roof of the mouth caused by trauma, commonly seen in cats who have fallen from excessive heights.
lovemeow.com

Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust

A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
a-z-animals.com

Do Dogs Like Crates or Sleeping in the Open?

Dogs are social animals, and they love to sleep in groups. That’s why many people bring their dogs into their beds. It’s hard to tell whether a dog likes his crate or would rather sleep in the open. Some dogs bark or whine when left alone in a crate, but others settle down quickly and go to sleep.
