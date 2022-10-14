Read full article on original website
Priceless Moment Cat Catches Owner With Neighbor's Pet: 'Betrayed'
A jealous cat has left the internet in stitches after catching her owner petting the neighbor's cat, giving her the "death stare" through the window. The viral video shared by the cat's owner on TikTok under the username Zarza786 shows the black cat staring at her owner from the window as she pets the neighbor's cat, staring at her with a "look of betrayal"
Debate as Woman Argues With 'Ridiculous' Neighbor Over Dog Fouling His Lawn
A man complaining about a neighbor's dog urinating in his garden has sparked debate on Mumsnet. In a post shared the Am I Being Unreasonable? (AIBU) forum on Tuesday, user Southwig22 wrote that a neighbor had stopped her while she was out walking her dog. The man said her pet...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
ohmymag.co.uk
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
msn.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
ohmymag.co.uk
This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped
Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
lovemeow.com
Cat Found Living Under Shopping Carts with Two Kittens, They Decide to Trust After 24 Hours Indoors
A cat was found living under shopping carts with her two kittens. They decided to trust after 24 hours indoors. When Sparkle Cat Rescue was notified about a stray cat nursing two kittens at a Walmart, their volunteers sprang into action. The trio were found hunkering down under a packed row of shopping carts.
katzenworld.co.uk
Bob the Miracle Cat Survives Suspected High Rise Fall and now has Loving Forever Home
Bob the miracle cat survives suspected high rise fall and now has loving forever home. When Bob, a five month old Domestic Shorthair cat was brought to Mayhew in June, there was no knowing whether the ginger moggie would survive the injuries he showed at the time. One of these included a split upper hard palate, an abnormal split in the roof of the mouth caused by trauma, commonly seen in cats who have fallen from excessive heights.
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
lovemeow.com
Lone Kitten Walks Up to a Door and Demands Attention, Now She Has a Cat that Dotes on Her
A lone kitten walked up to a door and demanded attention. Now, she has a cat that dotes on her. A few days ago, a stray kitten wandered up to a homeowner's doorstep without a mother in sight. She was sickly and frail but mustered her courage to seek help.
Daycare Workers Fired After Terrifying Children by Wearing Scary Masks: WATCH
Four daycare workers in Mississippi were fired after they were caught wearing frightening Halloween masks to scare the children previously in their care at Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center. It may be "spooky season," but these employees definitely crossed the line. Now, state legislatures are investigating footage of...
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online
The TikTok video has been watched more than 1 million times.
a-z-animals.com
Do Dogs Like Crates or Sleeping in the Open?
Dogs are social animals, and they love to sleep in groups. That’s why many people bring their dogs into their beds. It’s hard to tell whether a dog likes his crate or would rather sleep in the open. Some dogs bark or whine when left alone in a crate, but others settle down quickly and go to sleep.
pawtracks.com
Chihuahua fact or fiction? Here's the truth behind 5 common misnomers about Chihuahuas
Small in stature, Chihuahuas go big on personality. Some have a Napoleon complex — they totally think they can take on the mail carrier, and they will threaten to do so. Purebred Chihuahuas don’t exceed 6 pounds, so their valiant efforts can be more comedic than anything. Anyone...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Runs Towards Traffic Near School, Instantly Calms Down in the Arms of a Young Cat Whisperer
A kitten who was seen running towards traffic near a school, instantly calmed down in the arms of a young cat whisperer. Last month, Jen Mack, the founder of Kitkat Playroom, received a message about a stray kitten found alone outside an elementary school. The finder was picking up her...
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes Back to People that Were Kind to Him, and is Ready to Move In After Years Outside
A cat came back to the people that had helped him, and was ready to move indoors after years outside. An elusive cat named Baron had earned quite a reputation in a neighborhood for wandering the streets for at least two years. He was fed by kind neighbors and had outsmarted many humane traps set out to rescue him.
