ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
ALABAMA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Budget Christmas dinner: Aldi named best value supermarket in taste test

The cost of living crisis is causing many people across the UK to tighten their belts. But that shouldn't mean we can't enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner this year. In an effort to spare our taste buds this festive season despite these financially difficult times, Good Housekeeping carried out a taste test aimed at finding out which supermarket is best for those on a budget this Christmas. An expert panel sampled 33 categories of food and drink covering everything from pigs in blankets to smoked salmon and roast potatoes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Major supermarket offering free coffee: Find out if you qualify

A major British supermarket is offering its customer free hot beverages in a move that is much needed amidst the soaring costs of food and essentials. While earlier this month, Tesco had announced free meals for kids during the October mid-term break, according to Daily Mail,Waitrose has just announced that it is reintroducing its free coffee perks for their customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
seafoodsource.com

Walmart, Sam's Club to carry more Scott & Jon’s shrimp bowls

Auburn, Maine, U.S.A.-based frozen seafood meals manufacturer Scott & Jon’s has expanded distribution in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Walmart already sells four of the supplier’s products, two of which contained shrimp, and now the retailer will carry eight items. Scott & Jon’s Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Mark Ozimek told SeafoodSource that by the end of October, the company will have four shrimp bowls on sale in the retailer by adding its Shrimp Fried Rice and Shrimp Alfredo to the existing products.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Woonsocket Call

MOD Pizza Brings the Taste of Fall With Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake

MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced the return of its popular limited-edition the Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. This latest seasonal cake is available now through November 30 - or while supplies last - at all 520+ MOD locations system-wide*.
RESTAURANTS
AL.com

Food & Wine says this restaurant has the best fast food in Alabama

Who doesn’t love a good “Best of” list? Best burgers. Best barbeque. Best beer. If you’re looking for a “Best of” list for fast food, you’re in luck. Food & Wine went on the hunt for the best fast food in America. But the writers didn’t want the obvious regional fast food joints. Instead, they wanted the “closely held secrets” and gems that weren’t already a national name. Here’s what the writers looked for in a restaurant as they ate their way across the country: at least a handful of locations, counter service, and a robust takeout program.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy