Seven items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
SOME of your favorite Costco products could disappear from shelves as items at the beloved chain are reportedly being discontinued. A shopping guru took to YouTube to reveal seven key items that will soon disappear from the beloved warehouse store. The items were seen with the "death star," which refers...
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
Popculture
Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled
Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Budget Christmas dinner: Aldi named best value supermarket in taste test
The cost of living crisis is causing many people across the UK to tighten their belts. But that shouldn't mean we can't enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner this year. In an effort to spare our taste buds this festive season despite these financially difficult times, Good Housekeeping carried out a taste test aimed at finding out which supermarket is best for those on a budget this Christmas. An expert panel sampled 33 categories of food and drink covering everything from pigs in blankets to smoked salmon and roast potatoes.
Chipotle Recently Put an End to the Online '$3 Burrito'
Chipotle has taken action to prevent customers from using a viral hack that allows them to save nearly $4 on a burrito. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle puts an end to the trend of ordering a single taco online and adding a tortilla and a ton of extras on the side, and they're not happy about it.
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
I’m a chef – The best-frozen food finds at Costco including one as low as $2 per pound
COSTCO shoppers are always looking for the next best deal, and one chef is helping them find it. Bobby Parrish, from FlavCity on Instagram and TikTok, shares his favorite healthy and affordable Costco finds. The chef and cookbook author recently shared a video where he recommended some frozen foods. He...
Thrillist
Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
Nestlé and Publix announce a recall of Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chips that weren’t chocolate caused a not-food-in-your-food recall.
ohmymag.co.uk
Major supermarket offering free coffee: Find out if you qualify
A major British supermarket is offering its customer free hot beverages in a move that is much needed amidst the soaring costs of food and essentials. While earlier this month, Tesco had announced free meals for kids during the October mid-term break, according to Daily Mail,Waitrose has just announced that it is reintroducing its free coffee perks for their customers.
12 grocery and food savings tips to take with you on your next shopping trip
Trae Bodge shares her smart shopping expertise for saving on grocery and food costs as grocery and consumer prices continue to go up amid rising inflation.
seafoodsource.com
Walmart, Sam's Club to carry more Scott & Jon’s shrimp bowls
Auburn, Maine, U.S.A.-based frozen seafood meals manufacturer Scott & Jon’s has expanded distribution in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Walmart already sells four of the supplier’s products, two of which contained shrimp, and now the retailer will carry eight items. Scott & Jon’s Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Mark Ozimek told SeafoodSource that by the end of October, the company will have four shrimp bowls on sale in the retailer by adding its Shrimp Fried Rice and Shrimp Alfredo to the existing products.
Chipotle's Monumental 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order Now
Chipotle Mexican Grill is finally putting its first tortilla-making robot to work at a restaurant in California this October. Robotic Tortilla chips will be on the menu in California beginning this monthChipotle.
Woonsocket Call
MOD Pizza Brings the Taste of Fall With Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake
MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, announced the return of its popular limited-edition the Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. This latest seasonal cake is available now through November 30 - or while supplies last - at all 520+ MOD locations system-wide*.
Food & Wine says this restaurant has the best fast food in Alabama
Who doesn’t love a good “Best of” list? Best burgers. Best barbeque. Best beer. If you’re looking for a “Best of” list for fast food, you’re in luck. Food & Wine went on the hunt for the best fast food in America. But the writers didn’t want the obvious regional fast food joints. Instead, they wanted the “closely held secrets” and gems that weren’t already a national name. Here’s what the writers looked for in a restaurant as they ate their way across the country: at least a handful of locations, counter service, and a robust takeout program.
