Crowd Chants as Kyrie Irving Demands Release of Brittney Griner
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving offered a “special opening night message” Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Steph Curry and pleading for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been locked up in Russia since her arrest in February at a Moscow airport after authorities said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her bags. She was sentenced to nine years in prison in September by a Russian court. Irving appeared prior to the start of the Nets game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and with his teammates behind him, he said “the big picture that’s going...
