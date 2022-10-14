Read full article on original website
Huskers offer Chicago Simeon senior RB Andre Crews
Chicago Simeon running back Andre Crews is having a big senior year and was rewarded for that on Monday with an offer from Nebraska, his first Big Ten opportunity. "I spoke to defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, he’s the Chicago area coach and he has been recruiting me for a year as a running back-athlete," Crews said. "He and head coach Mickey Joseph spoke to my head coach also. But Coach Fisher really liked how I remained patient and how I’ve trusted the process. It was a no-brainer. I'm a great student and he likes how I’m having a dominating season so far."
