Stock Up: Five players who showed out in Saturday’s win over Memphis
East Carolina bounced back with a much-needed and dramatic 47-45 four-overtime victory over visiting Memphis on Saturday evening inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. There were five players in particular that had big days to elevate their stock within ECU’s program. Here they are. S Julius Wood. The ECU safety played an...
Everything Mike Houston said after ECU's thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis
East Carolina head coach Mike Houston addressed the media after the team’s thrilling 47-45 win over Memphis in four overtimes on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. ECU improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league play with the win. Here’s everything Houston had to say after the game, including a full video press conference at the end of the article.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream: Memphis vs. ECU
East Carolina and Memphis will meet in another pivotal early-season American Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday night inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. ECU went to New Orleans and was hopeful of taking a talented Tulane team to the wire in a big conference matchup. Instead, the Pirates made too many mistakes in an eventual 24-9 setback. The game's result dropped ECU to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play with a difficult schedule ahead, starting this weekend.
FINAL: ECU 47, Memphis 45 (4OT)
GREENVILLE, N.C. -- After two weeks on the road, East Carolina's football team returns home for Saturday's game against Memphis, and it's a crucial contest. The Pirates, who are 6-point favorites, face a gauntlet of a schedule ahead as they sit at 3-3 on the season. Following this week's game against Memphis, they take on 5-1 UCF, followed by consecutive road trips to ranked foes BYU and Cincinnati. That means Saturday's game is all the more important.
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. the 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
Memphis, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Memphis. The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00. The Christian Brothers High School football team will have a game with Memphis University School on October 17, 2022, 15:30:00.
Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC
Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
Southaven, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Evangelical Christian School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on October 17, 2022, 15:55:00.
Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend
“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
A small town in West Tennessee has a mayor’s race many outsiders are watching
The small West Tennessee town that nearly lost its ability to govern its own finances will soon elect its next mayor. Four candidates are campaigning to lead Mason in what has become an increasingly heated mayoral race, which has seen one lawsuit and accusations of vandalism. One of the most...
New Businesses open up shop in Mason
MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Raleigh Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene in Raleigh on Lehi Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play,...
Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.
Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
Opinion | Good for Terry Roland for telling it like it is | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In my line of work, there are certain politicians we like to interview because they don't talk in boring political speak. They tell it like it is. Former Shelby County Commissioner Terry Roland was one of those politicians. You could always count on him for a good soundbite.
Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
Second man wanted for deadly hit-and-run of 2 Ole Miss students arrested
OXFORD, Miss. — The suspects accused in the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another have been arrested. Officials identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby County, Holland was taken into custody for Accessory...
