Greenville, NC

247Sports

How to Watch, Listen, Stream: Memphis vs. ECU

East Carolina and Memphis will meet in another pivotal early-season American Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday night inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses. ECU went to New Orleans and was hopeful of taking a talented Tulane team to the wire in a big conference matchup. Instead, the Pirates made too many mistakes in an eventual 24-9 setback. The game's result dropped ECU to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play with a difficult schedule ahead, starting this weekend.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

FINAL: ECU 47, Memphis 45 (4OT)

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- After two weeks on the road, East Carolina's football team returns home for Saturday's game against Memphis, and it's a crucial contest. The Pirates, who are 6-point favorites, face a gauntlet of a schedule ahead as they sit at 3-3 on the season. Following this week's game against Memphis, they take on 5-1 UCF, followed by consecutive road trips to ranked foes BYU and Cincinnati. That means Saturday's game is all the more important.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Atlanta Safety Ayden Duncanson Switches Commitment to UNC

Safety Ayden Duncanson has switched his commitment from East Carolina to North Carolina, less than a week after visiting Chapel Hill, he announced on Sunday. In late June, Duncanson, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, officially visited East Carolina. That set the stage for an Aug. 1 commitment to the Pirates. Ten days after his ECU pledge, UNC shook up his recruitment by offering. That prompted him to attend the Tar Heels' season-opening win over Florida A&M. He was accompanied on that trip by just his father. Thus, returning with his mother to allow her to check out the school was crucial. Last Monday and Tuesday, Duncanson was back in Chapel Hill with his mother.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
High School Football PRO

Southaven, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SOUTHAVEN, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis-filmed ‘Queen Rising’ shines in opening weekend

“Queen Rising,” a Memphis-made thriller filmed and produced with mostly Memphis talent, premiered during a red-carpet event held at Malco Paradiso last Friday (Oct. 7). Some of the cast and crew were in attendance for debut of the film created by executive producer and Memphis-based attorney Henry Reaves III.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 11-17

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Businesses open up shop in Mason

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
MASON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in Raleigh, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in Raleigh Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene in Raleigh on Lehi Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of foul play,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Expect utility bills to rise as temperatures drop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With cooler weather moving in, many will be cranking up those thermostats to stay warm. Energy experts say expect to pay slightly more this season, but how much exactly? Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers can expect their bills to increase by 5 to 10 percent, compared to this time last year. The increase […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

LEGACY: Dr. William M. Young Sr.

Pastor Dianne Young posted a photo of her husband, Dr. William M. Young, smiling broadly on her Facebook page early Monday (Oct. 10) morning. For those who knew him, the pleasant, entreating smile was a familiar sight. The post that accompanied the photo inspired a flood tributes, expressions of sympathy,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead on I-40 near Austin Peay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call on the interstate Sunday and found a man dead on I-40 near Austin Peay. Police found the man shortly after noon on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on the scene and at the moment, police have said there are no signs of foul play. MPD said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

247Sports

