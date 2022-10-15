ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Handful of Massachusetts lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief

BOSTON – The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there’s “no indication” that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race

With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents

It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nypressnews.com

2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
SCITUATE, RI
The Center Square

Massachusetts voter to decide fate of 'Millionaire's Tax'

(The Center Square) – A tax on income beyond $1 million is part of a ballot referendum Massachusetts voters will decide in November. Ballot Question 1, pertaining to the state’s proposed “Millionaire’s Tax,” will be up for “yes” or “no” votes on Nov. 8. The tax would be imposed on those earners above the $1 million threshold and feature a 4% tax, on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nypressnews.com

The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon

In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
OREGON STATE
WUPE

Why Is The Deer Population Evaporating? MA Residents Would Like To Know

Neighboring states have reported a sudden decrease in their deer population. Even though this has not been a rampant problem in Massachusetts, wildlife officials are closely keeping tabs on this surprising statistic. A epizootic hemorrhagic viral disease has been the culprit which has affected mainly white tailed deer as the bite of a toxic insect known as a "midge" is causing a sudden decrease in the deer population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Your Massachusetts ballot question 3 questions answered

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. A so-called “millionaire’s tax,” driver’s licenses for people without legal immigration status, dental insurance costs and alcohol sales. Those are the issues framing the four ballot questions for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. And, following in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts National Guard deployed soldier wins prestigious award in Tampa, FL

BOSTON/TAMPA/HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. — Sgt. Mickey Reeve, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry, Massachusetts Army National Guard, won first place out of five finalists in the Inaugural Innovation Oasis competition at Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida, October 14, for developing Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Trainer.
TAMPA, FL
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school

Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
BOSTON, MA

