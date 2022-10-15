Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Handful of Massachusetts lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief
BOSTON – The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there’s “no indication” that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race
With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
Yikes! This is the Number One Fear of Massachusetts Residents
It's spooky season in Massachusetts but according to new reports, residents' biggest fear has nothing to do with ghosts and goblins. Analytics company Your Local Security looked into the most searched fears in Massachusetts and while I thought for sure COVID-19, and things relating to that would take the cake, even in 2021, the fear of failure took the top spot. Yup, the fear of failure, bunch of overachievers in Massachusetts I guess.
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Massachusetts voter to decide fate of 'Millionaire's Tax'
(The Center Square) – A tax on income beyond $1 million is part of a ballot referendum Massachusetts voters will decide in November. Ballot Question 1, pertaining to the state’s proposed “Millionaire’s Tax,” will be up for “yes” or “no” votes on Nov. 8. The tax would be imposed on those earners above the $1 million threshold and feature a 4% tax, on top of the state’s 5% flat-tax rate.
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon
In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Why Is The Deer Population Evaporating? MA Residents Would Like To Know
Neighboring states have reported a sudden decrease in their deer population. Even though this has not been a rampant problem in Massachusetts, wildlife officials are closely keeping tabs on this surprising statistic. A epizootic hemorrhagic viral disease has been the culprit which has affected mainly white tailed deer as the bite of a toxic insect known as a "midge" is causing a sudden decrease in the deer population.
This Place Has the Most Creepy Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Nearly 60 officers denied recertification by Mass. police licensing agency
Nearly 60 law enforcement personnel in Massachusetts were denied recertification through a police licensing commission, according to data presented Thursday morning at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission meeting. The names of 57 officers who have been denied recertification have not been released publicly, and the commission has...
Your Massachusetts ballot question 3 questions answered
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. A so-called “millionaire’s tax,” driver’s licenses for people without legal immigration status, dental insurance costs and alcohol sales. Those are the issues framing the four ballot questions for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. And, following in the...
California inmate dies in prison attack, making him third in 11 days: police
Two inmates at a Northern California prison killed another inmate on Friday, authorities said, the third instance in under two weeks that an inmate was killed while jailed in the state. The latest killing happened at High Desert State Prison, officials said. Inmates William Lutts, 39, and Timothy Smith, 40,...
Yes vs No on Massachusetts liquor license expansion ballot question 3
During the November election, you will be asked to vote on question 3 which deals with state liquor licenses.
Somerset Police Fall Safety Tips Post Called ‘Sexist’ and ‘Victim Blaming’
Somerset Police caused a stir Sunday morning with a Facebook post meant to warn women about the dangers of it getting darker earlier, but instead had commenters calling the post “sexist” and “victim blaming.”. The post, which went up at 8:33 a.m. on October 16, had the...
Massachusetts National Guard deployed soldier wins prestigious award in Tampa, FL
BOSTON/TAMPA/HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. — Sgt. Mickey Reeve, an infantryman of Bravo Co, 182nd Infantry, Massachusetts Army National Guard, won first place out of five finalists in the Inaugural Innovation Oasis competition at Central Command (CENTCOM) in Tampa, Florida, October 14, for developing Counter Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Trainer.
Police in Massachusetts have issued advisory following reports of scam targeting parents that have children attending public school
Police in Massachusetts have issued an advisory following reports of a financial scam targeting parents that have children attending a public school in Boston. The Boston Police Department has been made aware of three separate incidents where parents of students enrolled in the Boston Public School system have received calls that their child was in danger or kidnapped. The scammers had information about the parent’s child, including their name, and demanded the parent send money through Western Union. This type of scam is called a kidnapping scam and is meant to trick a parent or grandparent into thinking that their child is in danger so that they will pay a ransom. In some cases, the scammers can have very detailed information and use that to convince a parent/grandparent that the scam is real.
