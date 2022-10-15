ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A B Black
1d ago

Biden and the democrats said a prescription drug bill was in the huge money give away they claimed would help inflation

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden's low approval hasn't sunk Democrats in midterms

The case of the curious 2022 midterm elections should be a straightforward affair. President Joe Biden’s job approval numbers are lousy — better than they used to be, but still lousy. Inflation is still sky-high. Oh, sure, prices of household goods are climbing slower than earlier in the year. But they are still gracing the stratosphere. And lest it be forgotten, this is the issue that voters, especially the all-important independent voters, care most about. Add in rising crime and a porous Southern border and Nov. 8 should be an absolute disaster for the Democratic Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
J.R. Heimbigner

Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposal

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative commons) If you or your loved ones are struggling financially, here is a new proposal that would help you ease that strain. This new bill is called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ted Budd for U.S. Senate

Garner, NC – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Ted Budd in his campaign for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. “Congressman...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Oregonian

President Biden touches down in Oregon, will tout prescription price relief for seniors, raise money for Tina Kotek

President Joe Biden touched down in Oregon Friday evening for his second visit of the year. He’s here to tout prescription drug price relief for seniors, raise money for Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek and try to ignite the Democratic base in the Portland area as Oregon Democrats face tough races for governor, Congress and the statehouse.
PORTLAND, OR
Axios

Biden's surgical strikes

In the final stretch before midterm elections, President Biden is flexing his executive authority, with targeted trips on Air Force One and White House decrees to boost key demographic groups. The big picture: Since passing a pair of transformative bills this summer, Biden has been using executive actions to motivate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Biden to campaign for Crist ahead of November midterms

President Biden will be campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) ahead of the November midterms, the White House announced on Sunday. A White House advisory noted that Biden would be participating in a reception for the Democrat in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Nov. 1. The reception comes exactly one week out from Election Day and ahead of a closely watched gubernatorial race in the state where Crist will be taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has also been widely floated as a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Democrats try to break through on drug pricing message

Much of the public appears to be largely in the dark about Democrats’ signature effort to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, a potentially troubling sign ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The inclusion of a provision allowing those negotiations in the Inflation Reduction Act marked the culmination of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

