Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alex Rodriguez completely wrong about New York Yankees, Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees had used Aaron Judge as a leadoff hitter 34 times in the regular season and are doing so again in the playoffs. Former Yankees All Star Alex Rodriguez is not a fan of the strategy. During the broadcast on Friday, he called the Yankees’ strategy “ridiculous”...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts homer vs. Guardians after umpire misses a pitch
Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted his 10th home run in 20 career postseason games Friday afternoon.
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
FOX Sports
Judge homers after Yanks drop him from leadoff spot in ALDS
CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Judge has busted out of his fall funk. Dropped from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the lineup, New York's star slugger — and baseball's home run king — connected for a two-run shot in the third inning of Game 3 of the AL Division series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees History: The balk that helped the 1952 Bombers win a World Series
Through five games of the 1952 World Series, the Yankees were in a bit of trouble. While the two teams had gone back and forth in the first four games, the Dodgers had taken the fifth in what had to be frustrating fashion for the Yankees. The AL champs had lost a late lead and then lost in extra innings after not recording any sort of baserunner after the fifth inning.
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Comments / 0