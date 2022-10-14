Read full article on original website
Homecoming: Five Lakers will be recognized for their service to GVSU, professions
The Alumni Association will celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of five Lakers during Homecoming activities. Recipients are detailed below. The Distinguished Alumni, Alumni Service, Young Alumni and Outstanding Educator will be presented at an October 21 celebration. Read more about Homecoming activities on October 21-22 online. Marisa Kwiatkowski '05, Distinguished...
