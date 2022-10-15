ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No weigh-in dramas for Haney-Kambosos world lightweight bout

Devin Haney of the United States, right, punches George Kambosos Jr. of Australia during their world lightweight title boxing match between in Melbourne, June 5, 2022. Two months after Kambosos Jr. lost his unification lightweight fight to Haney, the Australian will take on his American rival on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Melbourne where Haney's four lightweight belts are on the line. (James Ross/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney and his Australian opponent George Kambosos Jr., have both weighed in under the 135-pound limit for their title rematch on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.

There were the usual pre-fight hype and skirmishes at Saturday’s weigh-in, most of them confined to the boxers’ handlers and security.

Kambosos (21-1, 10 knockouts) weighed in at 134.04 while Haney was at 134.81.

“I’m ripped and ready. I haven’t shown too much in this camp but I’m gonna show it all tomorrow,” the 29-year-old Kambosos said Saturday. “We are ready, and whatever he brings ain’t enough.”

Before the June 5 fight that Haney won in a unanimous decision, Kambosos was over the limit at 135.36 pounds during the weigh-in. He was given two hours to make the weight, and came back then at 134.49 pounds.

The unbeaten 23-year-old Haney, who has 15 knockouts in his 28 wins, outpointed Kambosos at Marvel Stadium, also in Melbourne, to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight world titles.

