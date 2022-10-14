Read full article on original website
Local man charged with Burglary, held on large bond
BUCKHANNON — Brian Allen Large, age 26 of Buckhannon, has been charged with Burglary after breaking into multiple homes on Brushy Fork Road. According to the criminal complaint filed by Upshur County Sherriff Deputy Cole Bender, the incidents occurred on Saturday, October 8. The criminal complaint revealed that Deputy Bender responded to a call about someone entering their residence without permission on Brushy Fork Road. The victim shared that she woke up and found a man lying on the floor next to the couch her daughter was sleeping on. She described him as tall, skinny and blonde. The victim was unsure how the defendant entered the home, as she believed the door was locked and there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.
St. Joseph’s thanks Quality, Infection Prevention staff
BUCKHANNON — St. Joseph’s Hospital is thanking its Quality and Infection Prevention staff during the week of October 16 through October 22, in recognition of National Healthcare Quality and International Infection Prevention Week. Healthcare Quality staff focus on enhancing patient care delivery and improving patient outcomes while optimizing...
WVU Mountaineers outlasts Baylor, 43-40
MORGANTOWN — JT Daniels threw for 283 yards and a touchdown while running back Tony Mathis churned up 163 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns Thursday night as the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) knocked off the Baylor Bears (3-3, 1-2) 43-40. The West Virginia defense held Baylor to a three and out on the game’s opening drive before the Mountaineers took their first drive right down the field with a balanced rushing and passing attack before running back Tony Mathis Jr. punched it in from seven yards out to give the Mountaineers an early 7-0 advantage.
Football Little Bucs undefeated; dominate rival RLBMS, 49-0
TENNERTON — Head Coach Dave Chipps and his undefeated Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Little Football Buccaneers welcomed winless rival Robert L. Bland Patriots to Tennerton for a clash of team’s that have had polar opposite 2022 campaigns. While the Little Buccaneers have barreled through any and every obstacle in their way, at times this season it has seemed as if the Patriots couldn’t get out of their own way. With nothing to lose and with potentially a chance to squander a rival’s perfect season, the Little Buccaneers match-up with the Patriots had the makings of a classic trap game.
Football Bucs suffer Homecoming loss to Oak Hill, 27-7
TENNERTON — Head Coach Zach Davis’ Buckhannon-Upshur High School Buccaneers football team (2-4, 1-2 in Big 10 Conference play) entered his past Friday, October 14 game against the Oak Hill Red Devils looking to snap a three-game losing streak and put on a show for all the alumni making their way home for the annual Homecoming festivities. Coach Davis was among those that welcomed special guests to Buckhannon-Upshur’s Homecoming contest against the Red Devils, as his father, former Major League Baseball player Storm Davis and friend, two-time Super Bowl champion Jim McMahon on hand in Tennerton to take in the raucous atmosphere of Freal “Red” Crites Memorial Stadium.
Football Bobcats’ slide continues in loss to Notre Dame (OH)
BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia Wesleyan football team (0-7, 0-6) fell at home to Notre Dame (Ohio) on Saturday, October 15 afternoon at Cebe Ross Field. Tailback Javian Tomlinson carried his fourth rushing touchdown. Tomlinson has found the end zone in his last three games. Dariuse Cooper hauled in a pair of receptions for 35 yards. Deontre Logan once again led the Bobcats on the defensive front, racking up 10 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss and a sack. Derrick Smith forced a fumble and added a sack.
Soccer Bucs tops rival Elkins, 2-0
ELKINS — Head Coach Mike Donato and his Buckhannon-Upshur High School Buccaneers soccer team (5-10-2) entered their final regular season game of the 2022 campaign, a road clash with rival Elkins back on Tuesday, October 11, looking to take advantage of the opportunity to collect one more win and possibly improve their seeding in the upcoming Region I, Section 2 soccer tournament.
