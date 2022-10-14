ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
CLEVELAND, OH
cancerhealth.com

Researchers Identify Potential Treatment for Gliomas

Two new studies have uncovered a vulnerability in different forms of brain tumors that may make the cancers susceptible to the same treatments. The brain tumors are gliomas, which are among the most lethal cancers. One study focused on diffuse midline gliomas, which occur most often in children. The other...
CANCER
Healthline

Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options

Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
CANCER
Healthline

Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments

Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sciencealert.com

Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes

Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant

The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News-Medical.net

Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
CANCER
News-Medical.net

Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients

The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cancer Health

New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MedicalXpress

Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers

Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID-19 May Stem From an Overactive Immune Response in the Lungs

Long COVID-19 and other chronic respiratory conditions after viral infections may stem from an overactive immune response in the lungs. Shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, anecdotal reports emerged of previously healthy individuals that were experiencing lingering symptoms and were not fully recovering from an infection with SARS-CoV-2. These patients started to refer to themselves as “Long Haulers,” and they coined the term “Long COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Stem Cells Highlighted as Potential Therapeutic Option in Huntington Disease

Although no pharmacological treatment offers long-term efficacy or extends survival with Huntington disease at this point, research suggests that stem-cell therapy holds promise in this and other neurodegenerative diseases. The current treatment paradigm for patients with Huntington disease (HD) addresses symptom relief rather than slowing disease progression, but a review...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS News

Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A Potential Game Changer for Type 2 Diabetics – New Therapeutic Target Identified

The discovery could benefit millions of people worldwide. A new discovery could be a game-changer for patients with type 2 diabetes. Researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have discovered a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells), the cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The finding could also help millions of individuals throughout the globe by preventing insulin resistance. The study was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Understudied Protein Could Be a Target for Osteoarthritis Treatment

Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

What Is Hepatopulmonary Syndrome?

Hepatopulmonary syndrome is a complication of liver disease that occurs when blood vessels in your lungs expand. This expansion of the blood vessels can interfere with your lungs’ ability to transfer oxygen to your red blood cells. The most prominent symptom is shortness of breath. Hepatopulmonary syndrome is usually...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Antibiotics Can Worsen Skin Cancer

According to a new study, antibiotic use may worsen melanoma by damaging the gut microbiome. According to a recent study by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in mice with malignant melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer, accelerated their metastatic bone growth. This was most likely because the drugs depleted the mice’s intestinal flora and weakened their immune response.
ATLANTA, GA
boldsky.com

What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer

Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
CANCER

