Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
cancerhealth.com
Researchers Identify Potential Treatment for Gliomas
Two new studies have uncovered a vulnerability in different forms of brain tumors that may make the cancers susceptible to the same treatments. The brain tumors are gliomas, which are among the most lethal cancers. One study focused on diffuse midline gliomas, which occur most often in children. The other...
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
Healthline
Types of Neuromuscular Disorders: Their Symptoms and Treatments
Neuromuscular disorders affect the nerves that control certain muscles in your body. These muscles are called your voluntary muscles — they’re the muscles you can choose to move such as the ones in your arms, legs, or face. Disorders that affect voluntary muscles can be genetically inherited (passed...
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
New Insights in How Pancreatic Cysts Progress to Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cysts have gained substantial attention in recent years because they represent one of the only precursors of pancreatic cancer identifiable through radiologic imaging. Although most of these cysts, also known as pancreatic intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), will remain benign, a subset of these neoplasms will progress to invasive cancer. While the immune system has been thought to play a role in the progression of IPMNs into pancreatic cancer, the specific mechanisms of its role has been unclear.
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
scitechdaily.com
Long COVID-19 May Stem From an Overactive Immune Response in the Lungs
Long COVID-19 and other chronic respiratory conditions after viral infections may stem from an overactive immune response in the lungs. Shortly after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, anecdotal reports emerged of previously healthy individuals that were experiencing lingering symptoms and were not fully recovering from an infection with SARS-CoV-2. These patients started to refer to themselves as “Long Haulers,” and they coined the term “Long COVID.”
ajmc.com
Stem Cells Highlighted as Potential Therapeutic Option in Huntington Disease
Although no pharmacological treatment offers long-term efficacy or extends survival with Huntington disease at this point, research suggests that stem-cell therapy holds promise in this and other neurodegenerative diseases. The current treatment paradigm for patients with Huntington disease (HD) addresses symptom relief rather than slowing disease progression, but a review...
Scientists transplant human brain cells into the brains of baby rats
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where the cells grew and formed connections, according to new research. It's part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting the most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery.
scitechdaily.com
A Potential Game Changer for Type 2 Diabetics – New Therapeutic Target Identified
The discovery could benefit millions of people worldwide. A new discovery could be a game-changer for patients with type 2 diabetes. Researchers at the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute (DOMI) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have discovered a therapeutic target for the preservation and regeneration of beta cells (β cells), the cells in the pancreas that produce and distribute insulin. The finding could also help millions of individuals throughout the globe by preventing insulin resistance. The study was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
technologynetworks.com
Understudied Protein Could Be a Target for Osteoarthritis Treatment
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
Healthline
What Is Hepatopulmonary Syndrome?
Hepatopulmonary syndrome is a complication of liver disease that occurs when blood vessels in your lungs expand. This expansion of the blood vessels can interfere with your lungs’ ability to transfer oxygen to your red blood cells. The most prominent symptom is shortness of breath. Hepatopulmonary syndrome is usually...
scitechdaily.com
Antibiotics Can Worsen Skin Cancer
According to a new study, antibiotic use may worsen melanoma by damaging the gut microbiome. According to a recent study by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta, the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in mice with malignant melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer, accelerated their metastatic bone growth. This was most likely because the drugs depleted the mice’s intestinal flora and weakened their immune response.
boldsky.com
What Is Colorectal Cancer? 9 Important Tests Used To Diagnose Colon Cancer
Having a healthy colon is essential for digestion and waste removal in the body. When the colon does not function properly, the body cannot absorb essential nutrients or eliminate waste products. What Is Colorectal Cancer?. Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the colon or the rectum....
Comments / 0