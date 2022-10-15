30 Best Subscription Boxes For Women Around The World

Whether you want the latest and greatest products sent straight to your door each month at a fraction of their original price, you simply love trying new things, or you want to give someone else the gift of a monthly package filled with the things they love, subscription boxes are an incredible opportunity for so many reasons. And there are so many to choose from! These days, you can find a subscription box for practically anything, from coffee to snacks to makeup. Luckily, we’ve put together this guide of some of the 30 best subscription boxes for women—simply scroll till you find something you love!

Best subscription boxes for makeup and beauty

Ipsy

What's in this box: When you choose Ipsy, you'll get 5 sample-sized beauty products each month—or you can even upgrade to full-sized products for a higher cost. This box is also highly customizable thanks to the fact that you'll be able to take a quiz so they can assess your personal taste in beauty products. After they know a little more about the things you love, Ipsy tailors your box so each product you receive is perfect for you!

Price: $13-$25/month

Allure beauty box

What's in this box:Allure Beauty Box includes hair, makeup, and skincare items that have been handpicked by the editors at Allure. You'll be getting the best of the best each month with boxes that have retail values of over $100. They've even been known to throw in top brands like Fenty Beauty and Tarte from time to time!

Price: $19-$23/month

Boxycharm

What's in this box: BoxyCharm sends you 5 full-sized beauty products to your door every single month—and they even let you choose one of the items! These goodies come from high-end makeup, skincare, and beauty tool brands, so a typical box is worth over $100. In fact, they have an average retail value of $175. Talk about more bang for your buck! This subscription box is perfect for any beauty guru who wants new products sent straight to her door.

Price: $27.99/month for Base Box

Best subscription boxes for food lovers

HelloFresh

What's in this box: HelloFresh offers easy-to-cook meals with step-by-step recipe instructions for everyone under the sun. You can choose meals that suitable for vegetarians, pescatarians, meat-eaters, and the whole family! Each week, you'll be able to choose up to 6 meals from their wide variety of options, and the ingredients are shipped straight to your door. With such delicious recipes and so many to pick from, it's no wonder this is America's most popular meal kit box.

Price: Starting at $39.96/week

Purple Carrot

What's in this box: Calling allvegans! Purple Carrot will send you delicious plant-based recipes with only the best ingredients. You'll pick your meals from a changing menu of 12 options—including ones that suit a range of restrictions and allergies. They even offer premade meals and pantry items, so there's really something for everyone.

Price: Starting at $77.94/week

Green Chef

What's in this box: Green Chef sends you certified organic meals sourced straight from local farms. With this subscription, you'll be able to choose 3-4 meals from a menu of 20 each week. They offer plans to suit a variety of diets, from keto and paleo to vegan and vegetarian, and even gluten-free. It's perfect for the busy home chef who wants to cook restaurant-quality means with only top-notch ingredients!

Price: Starting at $71.94/week

Best subscription boxes for bookworms

BlackLIT

What's in this box: BlackLIT is all about uplifting black voices in literature. With this bi-monthly subscription box, you'll receive one (or more!) books written by authors of color. But it doesn't stop at the books; there are also goodies like products from black-owned businesses and writing prompts so that you can do some powerful writing of your own.

Price: $54.99/bi-monthly

Book Of The Month

What's in this box: Book Of The Month gives you just about exactly what it sounds like: a brand new book sent straight to your door each month! 12 times a year, you'll be able to choose from 5 handpicked new releases—and you can even pick up to 2 extra as add-ons for an extra price of $10.00 each. Not bad, when you consider how much new books cost!

Price: Starting at $15.99/month

Used Books Monthly

What's in this box: This is another fairly self-explanatory subscription box. When you subscribe to Used Books Monthly, you'll get 1-4 randomly selected used books (specific to a genre of your choosing) sent straight to your door every month. It's perfect for anyone who loves copies with a bit of history under their belt, and since these editions aren't brand new, you're also saving a few bucks.

Price: Starting at $5.49/month

Best subscription boxes for wine lovers

Winc

What's in this box: Winc will determine the best wines suited to any palate—both popular brands and in-house varieties—and send 4 bottles straight to your door each month. How do they determine what you'll love? With a 6-question quiz and millions of reviews from other members. It's a sure-fire way to satisfy your taste buds.

Price: $29.95/month

Bright Cellars

What's in this box: Bright Cellars is another subscription service that's set to nail your taste in wine, starting with a quiz. After taking the quiz, you can choose 4 wines to be sent to your door. From there, each box you receive will be tailored to your palate.

Price: $80/month

Plonk Wine Club

What's in this box: Plonk Wine Club sends subscribers 3-12 bottles of natural, organic wines originating from "lesser-known regions" like Croatia and Hungary each month. Whether you love red wine, white wine, or a mix, you'll be able to set your preference and have the best all-natural bottles at your doorstep.

Price: Starting at $110/month

Best subscription boxes for moms

CubbieKit

What's in this box: Every 3 months, CubbieKit will send you 6 eco-friendly items that are perfect for your ever-growing baby. What's more, once your kiddo grows out of these high-quality clothes, you'll be able to send them right back to CubbieKit so that they'll go to families in need (or be recycled responsibility). Genius!

Price: $90/three months

Lovevery

What's in this box: Lovevery sends subscribers fun, educational toys for babies and children as they grow up. Every two months, from the time your child is 0 months old to the end of their first year, they'll receive curated, organic, sustainable, and safe items that are perfect for their developing brains. After that, there are quarterly kits available for toddlers and preschoolers.

Price: $80/two months

Best subscription boxes for fitness and lifestyle

FabFitFun

What's in this box: Okay, so this box isn't just for fitness—but that's part of what makes it so great! FabFitFun delivers the best of the best full-sized beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle products straight to your door every season. You're even able to customize your box a bit by picking out a few of the items.

Price: $54.99/season

Yoga Club

What's in this box: Perfect for all the yoga apparel out there, Yoga Club curates only the best leggings, bras, tops, and jackets and sends them to you monthly. That way, you'll never struggle to put together the perfect, comfy outfit to go through your morning sun salutation (or just go on your morning coffee run). They'll even get a feel for your style with a quick quiz so that you love every item!

Price: $79/month

Wild Woman Box

What's in this box: Each month, Wild Woman puts together the best selection of goodies tailored to wilderness lovers. From snacks perfect to take on your hike to the gear you'll need to brave the wild—and even the occasional sticker—you can count on high-quality, curated, diverse items.

Price: $37.95/month

Best subscription boxes for fashion

Stitch Fix

What's in this box: Stitch Fix will send you clothes you're sure to love. Each box is highly personalized, and every item is hand-picked by your very only personal stylist. Here's the best part: you get to choose which items you want to keep and pay for at a discount of 25% and return the ones you don't want to keep. It's the ultimate low-stakes style box!

Price: $20 styling fee to start

JustFab

What's in this box: Calling all shoe addicts! JustFab will send you one pair of new, seasonal shoes each month so that you don't even have to leave the house to scope out the hottest styles and best deals. From ballet flats to high heels, there's something for every fashion lover.

Price: $49.95/month

Best subscription boxes for pet moms

Meow Box

What's in this box: Meowbox offers everything a self-proclaimed crazy cat lady needs! Packed with toys, treats, and extra goodies, it's the purrrfect subscription for anyone with a feline friend they love to spoil. Not only will you get a monthly or bimonthly box, but Meowbox will also share the love by sending one can of cat food (or money) to a shelter for every shipment.

Price: $23.95/month

Barkbox

What's in this box: Your furry friend is in for a treat (literally) when you subscribe to Barkbox. Subscribers can look forward to monthly themed boxes filled with everything a dog loves: chews, treats, and toys! Plus, you'll even get an extra free toy thrown in with your first six boxes.

Price: $29/month

Best subscription boxes for snack fanatics

Snackcrate

What's in this box: SnackCrate offers the perfect opportunity to snack on flavors from around the world. You can choose from three different sizes (mini, original, and family) and try out goodies from a different country each month. Every box also includes a special booklet filled with little games, fun facts about the country, and even a playlist of songs. The best part? With every package you receive, you're also entered into a drawing to win an international trip!

Price: Starting at $17.99/month

Snack Sack

What's in this box: Snacks don't have to be highly processed and bad for your body! That's why SnackSack is devoted to sending subscribers 11-13 top-notch, nutritious treats each month. It's the perfect box for anyone who loves to munch but wants to keep their health in check. To make things even more fun, each box fits a theme.

Price: Starting at $27/month

Universal Yums

What's in this box: Very similar to Snack Crate, Universal Yums packs each monthly box with the best international treats and sweets, with each one highlighting one specific country. Whether you choose the small Yum Box, the medium Yum Yum Box, or the family-sized Super Yum Box, your tastebuds are sure to be delighted—and your brain will be, too, because just like Snack Crate, each package also comes with a trivia-filled booklet.

Price: Starting at $26/month

Best subscription boxes for perfume lovers

Scentbird

What's in this box: Scentbird sends subscribers small bottles of perfume from over 500 brands, including some of the best around, like Prada and Versace—all for a fraction of the price. They get a feel for the perfumes you love when you take a quiz, and then they send you an 8 mL bottle based on your preferences. This way, you'll never have to worry about buying a full bottle you don't love, and you'll always have a fresh option to wear each month. Who knows, maybe you'll find your new signature scent!

Price: $15.95/month

The Fragrance Club

What's in this box: The Fragrance Club allows you to pick three fragrances of your choosing to be sent straight to your house in scent cartridges that are the perfect size for anyone who loves to sample a wide variety of perfumes—or just gets bored of them quickly. Your choices will arrive at your door one by one each month (or every two months). What's really special about this box is that they've implemented refillable casing. So eco-friendly!

Price: $15/month, $150/year

Scent Box

What's in this box: With Scent Box, you'll get either 1 or 2 small bottles of a great-smelling perfume each month. Each one comes from a pool of 575 designer brands—and if you choose to opt for the premium subscription that number grows to 850, featuring 275 luxury brands. With so many to choose from, you'll want to keep this subscription coming for a long time!

Price: $14.95/month

Best subscription boxes for coffee lovers

Blue Bottle Coffee

What's in this box: Blue Bottle Coffee offers selections for every breed of coffee lover. You can choose to receive a single origin, blend, or espresso assortment. Then, you'll receive a bag of coffee (either a standard 12-ounce or a smaller or larger option) either every week, every 2 weeks, every 3 weeks, or every month. The best part is that the coffee that arrives at your doorstep is super-fresh; they always ship within 48 hours of roasting. Sign us up!

Price: starting at $13/bag

Cometeer

What's in this box: Cometeer offers a unique spin on coffee: flash-frozen capsules. That's right! When you subscribe, they'll send you boxes of 32 single-serving aluminum capsules that you can either thaw to use as a shot of espresso or combine with water for a full cup of coffee. This makes for great-tasting, fresh-coffee that will give you cafe-quality from the comfort of your own home. Plus, the capsules are recyclable, so it's all sustainable, too.

Price: $64/box

Atlas Coffee Club

What's in this box: Atlas Coffee Club is perfect for single-origin coffee lovers. Although the beans are roasted in Austin, Texas, they come from all over the world. You'll get to choose from light-to-medium, medium-to-dark, or a mix, and country-specific boxes will arrive straight to your home every two or four weeks. Atlas even throws in some handy notes with your coffee, so you can learn a bit more about its country of origin!

Price: $14/box

And many more!

Of course, there are hundreds of subscription boxes out there to fill a whole plethora of niches—we couldn't possibly list all of the fantastic options. Hopefully, though, you've found one that you or your loved one are sure to benefit from. Who knows, maybe one of them will introduce you to your new favorite product!