Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Tortured' About The Release Of His Memoir After The Queen's Death

Splash News

In addition to being conflicted about his and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which they are both said to be desperately trying to “cut chunks” from, Prince Harry is also reportedly still in two minds about whether to release his bombshell memoir following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th.

It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex, 38, had contacted Penguin Random House in a desperate attempt to change some parts of his book he deemed “insensitive” following the Queen’s death, although it has since been reported that he didn’t get the go ahead from the publisher due to time conflicts. It was initially going to be released in November 2022, and has already been pushed back to next year, which the publishers are already said to be unhappy about!

Will Prince Harry’s book *ever* be released?

It’s now being reported that the publishers have given Prince Harry an ultimatum: publish the book as it is or face it being scrapped altogether. And Prince Harry, according to a royal expert, is said to be seriously considering the latter option, as he is “tortured” about what its release will do for the family!

“No way back”

“They’re now in this bind, where they’ve taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he’s supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal,” royal expert and Diana Chronicles author Tina Brown said at the Henley Literary Festival, according to The Telegraph, adding that there will be “no way back” for him and Meghan.

“But now he’s actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” Brown added, before going on to say that in her opinion, the book will never get released!

“If the book continues, I don’t think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won’t see the light of day. The window is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and King Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book.”

The Royal Family are “hugely nervous”

The royal family are also said to be tortured about the potential release of the memoir, but for different reasons. Royal biographer Tom Bower told Page Six that the family is “hugely nervous” about the memoir, calling its release a ticking “time bomb.”

“I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way,” the Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors author said. “Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.” He then went on to predict that if the book *does* come out, it could come out around Easter, “and will include in it a chapter on the Queen’s funeral.” He added: “And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

Social media reactions

Twitter, as predicted, has had a mix of reactions to the reports that the royal family are nervous about the memoir. “Shame on Prince Harry. He sent his grandmother to her grave. What next?” asked one Twitter user. “Who cares, honestly let him release it… let’s see how the rat treats his family,” wrote another. “What the H did the Royal Family do to Harry that they are this nervous about?” another user questioned.