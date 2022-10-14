ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blues beat Kraken in overtime for second straight win

The Blues are off to a 2-0 start to their season thanks to Justin Faulk’s goal in overtime. Saint Louis wins in Seattle over the Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. The Blues had built a 3-1 lead after one period, thanks to goals from Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Faulk. Seattle got two second periods […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

