Inside Indiana Business
Franciscan Health Cancer Munster using Illuccix
Patients outside of central Indiana now able to get a potential life-saving state-of the art prostate cancer scan… plus there’s a Fishers, Indiana health science connection. We have more in this week’s Business of Health.
Lean Kitchen Company Expanding to Valparaiso
The owners are also opening a new business called Well Fed Athletes
valpo.life
Valparaiso Events Celebrates Another Beautiful Autumn With Annual Fall Harvest Festival
Valparaiso Events held its annual Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, and to say it was a success would be an understatement. Hundreds of people came out to take part in the day of fun, and not a single person wore a frown. Parents and children alike had a great time painting mini pumpkins, getting their faces painted, and playing yard games all while sipping on some delicious apple cider--it was truly a day you didn’t want to miss.
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
Snow possible in Chicago area, Northwest Indiana on Monday
CHICAGO - Prepare for winter weather: Chicago-area residents could see flurries on Monday, and lake effect snow and rain are possible in Northwest Indiana. The National Weather Service said that reduced visibility is possible, and wind gusts will be 30 to 35 miles per hour. The weather is expected to...
nwi.life
Crown Point Wrapping Up First Phase of Downtown Parking Project
Work on the first phase of downtown parking improvements will largely wrap up over the next few weeks. This summer, the City of Crown Point added 97 parking spots on the east side of the downtown square, including 33 street parking spaces and 64 parking lot spaces. Still to come...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
Explosion levels house in Lake Station, Indiana; one person airlifted to hospital
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) -- A house explosion in Northwest Indiana sent one person to the hospital with severe burns late Friday.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, investigators are now looking into the possibility of foul play.As of 10 p.m., investigators were still on the scene of the explosion at a house on East 27th Avenue in Lake Station. Fire crews were still dealing with hot spots hours after the blast.The blast leveled the two-story home, and there was nothing left of it but the foundation Friday night.Right now, the explosion appears to be suspicious. For a better idea of just...
lakecentralnews.com
Water Break in Merrillville Halts Residents
Hi guys! I’m Jayla Parks, I love all things digital and I’m one of the managing editors this year. This is my second year of LCTV, and I am stoked...
Lake Station, Indiana house destroyed by apparent explosion
An explosion leveled a home in northwest Indiana Friday afternoon.
Crash between car and train closes busy railroad crossing in Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – One of the busiest areas in suburban Plainfield was brought to a standstill when a car and train collided at Main Street.First responders were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m., according to Plainfield police. The railroad crossing just east of Bartlett Avenue was shut down for a couple of hours.There were no injuries due to the crash, according to the Plainfield Fire Department. The two occupants of the car were not inside when the train hit.Plainfield police said the driver of the white Chevy Impala was stopped in the dynamic envelope of the railroad crossing when the railroad gates came down signaling a train was approaching. The driver and passenger exited their vehicle. Shortly after, the train struck the car.Multiple crossings and the Route 126 off ramp form southbound Interstate 55 had to be closed to deal with the crash.Plainfield police and Canadian National were at the scene investigating.
Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility
UPDATE: After an “extensive search” the Indiana Dept. of Corrections said missing offender Dustin Lappin was found at 7:41 p.m. Friday. IDOC said he “never left the facility”. Original story below. WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, […]
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society
Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
Alsip woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Here at CBS 2, we want to wish Geneva Lockett a very happy birthday. She turned 100 on Thursday and there will be a big celebration today at the Lighthouse Church of All Nations in Alsip.Geneva grew up on a farm in Alabama with 14 siblings.She was married for 78 years to willie James Lockett who passed away in 2019.She has four sons, 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.Geneva, we hope you enjoy your special day.
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
2 NW Indiana Counties Under Winter Weather Advisory, Up to 3 Inches of Snow Possible
Two Chicago-area counties are under a winter weather advisory Monday warning of the potential for up to 3 inches of snow. Porter and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana are under the advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say a period...
wjol.com
Tolled Express Lanes In Will County?
The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning has issued a proposal, called “On to 2050”, a plan to reduce congestion in the Chicagoland area. One prominent Will County expressway is in the plan, which calls for adding a tolled express lane to attempt to ease congestion. The plan proposes...
