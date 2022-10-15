ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Photofocus

On Photography: George Rodriguez, 1937-present

“A dog, graffiti and a lowrider — that’s East L.A.” -George Rodriguez. George Rodriguez has made photographs for over 45 years. His subjects appear on record albums and in magazines. Significantly, he enjoyed making photos for himself (opening photo, top row, first image titled “A dog, graffitti and a lowrider”.) He photographed celebrities in real-life situations. Natalie Wood, Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra all found themselves in front of his camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County

The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kawc.org

This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture

The largest mariachi music festival in the United States took place this summer at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The 33rd annual MARIACHI USA centered a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture. The show honored Vicente Fernández, an icon of ranchera music, and highlighted songs made popular by the legend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

L.A.’s Biggest Free Street Festival ‘Taste Of Soul’ Is Back In Town

The biggest free street festival in Los Angeles is returning as a live event this Saturday after two years of being virtual. In 2006, Danny Bakewell Sr. started Taste of Soul to give the Black community a day of celebration and fun that they could call their own. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens up only to pedestrians. “The evolution of Taste of Soul has simply been about the care for Black people and wanting the best for our community,” stated Mr. Bakewell on the festival’s site. The festival will have five stages for performers playing everything from gospel to jazz to R&B and over 150 food vendors serving up dishes from soul food and desserts to fried fish and barbecue. Rumor has it, Stevie Wonder might show up as he’s done in previous years. In the past, crowds have seen sets by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. This year, “In Living Color” actress and comedian Kim Coles will perform. There will also be 200 merchandise vendors selling everything from art to clothing for all to enjoy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [10-14-2022 to 10-16-2022]

Art shows, Oktoberfest, spooky films, a garden party and a tortilla tournament. Sounds like a heck of a cocktail… or maybe it’s just your weekend in L.A. For October 14-16 in Los Angeles, check out Pasadena ArtNight, FIGat7th Oktoberst, the Taste of Soul Street Festival, a Beyond The Streets Print Bazaar, the Beverly Hills Art Show, Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Blocktoberfest in Culver City, and more. Start mixing your perfect to-do list below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Heather and Terry Dubrow Buy $14 Million Century City Penthouse

‘Real Housewives’ stars buy penthouse in The Century. Century City has new reality star neighbors since Heather and Terry Dubrow purchased a luxury condominium in The Century, for $14 million as reported by Mansion Global. Ms. Dubrow said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “To us, this was a time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month

LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign

Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

Asks $87 Million, This Palatial European Estate in Beverly Hills Boasts Jaw-dropping 360 Degree Views of All of Los Angeles

The Estate in Beverly Hills, a fortress of unparalleled magnitude poised high atop a promontory overlooking the stunning gardens and city, quintessential to the highest class of luxury living and beauty in the highest regard is now available for sale. This home located at 1420 Davies Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with nearly 22,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
FOX40

Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy