Photofocus
On Photography: George Rodriguez, 1937-present
“A dog, graffiti and a lowrider — that’s East L.A.” -George Rodriguez. George Rodriguez has made photographs for over 45 years. His subjects appear on record albums and in magazines. Significantly, he enjoyed making photos for himself (opening photo, top row, first image titled “A dog, graffitti and a lowrider”.) He photographed celebrities in real-life situations. Natalie Wood, Lucille Ball and Frank Sinatra all found themselves in front of his camera.
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Cafe Recognized As Oldest Operating Cafe In L.A. County
The historic Saugus Cafe in Santa Clarita was awarded a plaque on Sunday recognizing it as the oldest operating cafe in Los Angeles County. The Saugus Cafe was opened in 1886, and during its long history has hosted many esteemed guests, including Presidents Benjamin Harrison in 1891 and Theodore Roosevelt in 1903. It has also served Hollywood royalty such as Douglas Fairbanks, Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin, Harry Carey, Hoot Gibson, Tom Mix, and William S. Hart.
kawc.org
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
The largest mariachi music festival in the United States took place this summer at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The 33rd annual MARIACHI USA centered a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture. The show honored Vicente Fernández, an icon of ranchera music, and highlighted songs made popular by the legend.
L.A.’s Biggest Free Street Festival ‘Taste Of Soul’ Is Back In Town
The biggest free street festival in Los Angeles is returning as a live event this Saturday after two years of being virtual. In 2006, Danny Bakewell Sr. started Taste of Soul to give the Black community a day of celebration and fun that they could call their own. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens up only to pedestrians. “The evolution of Taste of Soul has simply been about the care for Black people and wanting the best for our community,” stated Mr. Bakewell on the festival’s site. The festival will have five stages for performers playing everything from gospel to jazz to R&B and over 150 food vendors serving up dishes from soul food and desserts to fried fish and barbecue. Rumor has it, Stevie Wonder might show up as he’s done in previous years. In the past, crowds have seen sets by comedian Cedric the Entertainer. This year, “In Living Color” actress and comedian Kim Coles will perform. There will also be 200 merchandise vendors selling everything from art to clothing for all to enjoy.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [10-14-2022 to 10-16-2022]
Art shows, Oktoberfest, spooky films, a garden party and a tortilla tournament. Sounds like a heck of a cocktail… or maybe it’s just your weekend in L.A. For October 14-16 in Los Angeles, check out Pasadena ArtNight, FIGat7th Oktoberst, the Taste of Soul Street Festival, a Beyond The Streets Print Bazaar, the Beverly Hills Art Show, Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament, Blocktoberfest in Culver City, and more. Start mixing your perfect to-do list below.
Netflix’s 'Dahmer' Turned California Into Milwaukee & You Can Visit These Filming Locations
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has captivated audiences across the globe. The show, starring actors Evan Peters and Molly Ringwald, tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer's life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But despite where the actual crimes occurred, most of the new series was filmed...
LA's Black-Latino tensions bared in City Council scandal over racist remarks
A shocking recording of racist comments by the Los Angeles City Council president has laid bare tensions over political power.
spectrumnews1.com
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Heather and Terry Dubrow Buy $14 Million Century City Penthouse
‘Real Housewives’ stars buy penthouse in The Century. Century City has new reality star neighbors since Heather and Terry Dubrow purchased a luxury condominium in The Century, for $14 million as reported by Mansion Global. Ms. Dubrow said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “To us, this was a time...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
Headlines: Los Angeles Is the Most Surveilled City in the Nation; Joe Biden Orders a Chicken Quesadilla From Tacos 1986
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles is the most surveilled city in the nation and the 10th most surveilled municipality in the world,...
luxury-houses.net
Asks $87 Million, This Palatial European Estate in Beverly Hills Boasts Jaw-dropping 360 Degree Views of All of Los Angeles
The Estate in Beverly Hills, a fortress of unparalleled magnitude poised high atop a promontory overlooking the stunning gardens and city, quintessential to the highest class of luxury living and beauty in the highest regard is now available for sale. This home located at 1420 Davies Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 8 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with nearly 22,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
Fallout persists in L.A. after racist, derogatory remarks made by city leaders
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles Times city hall reporter Julia Wick and Los Angeles Times columnist Gustavo Arellano joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among the four leaders caught […]
Behind the bombshells: How the LA Times used secret recordings to expose racism at the highest levels of city government
Last Thursday, at precisely 5:29pm Pacific Time, a mysterious Twitter account with the handle @LAunionLaundry posted secretly taped audio of now-former Los Angeles County Federation of Labor chief Ron Herrera. The account tagged two reporters at the Los Angeles Times, as well as the newspaper's politics account.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
