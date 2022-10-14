ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals activate veteran QB Colt McCoy from IR, cut Trace McSorley

The Cardinals’ preferred backup quarterback will be available for the first time this season. The team activated Colt McCoy from IR and released quarterback Trace McSorley. McCoy battled multiple issues in the weeks leading up to the season, dealing with arm soreness during training camp before suffering a strained calf. The Cardinals brought McCoy over from the Giants last year, and that move went a long way toward snapping Arizona’s playoff drought.
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
fantasypros.com

Cooper Kupp leads Rams in receptions in Week 6

Cooper Kupp caught seven passes on eight targets for 80 yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He added two carries for 17 yards. What might be considered a quiet day for Kupp still ended in a top-15 WR fantasy finish for the week, sans the Monday night game. Even when he doesn't have an explosive game, he still has the safest floor in all of fantasy football. Through the first six weeks of the season, Kupp is first in receptions and second in receiving yards. The only thing that can stop him is the bye week, which is next week for the Rams.
Yardbarker

Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss

Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
