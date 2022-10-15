Read full article on original website
Charles Hopper
2d ago
Mississippi law enforcement officers are taught how to lie when it comes to reporting anything that is from speeding tickets to crimes cause these law enforcement officers think they are always perfect and never done anything wrong and this includes federal agents of the United States Government. Just as when you go into any courtroom it is all about money and not a person rights. These law enforcement officers don't put everything in their reports. Cause these law enforcement officers are to scare to admit to their wrong doings and can't tell the TRUTH........
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOK-TV
Law enforcement touts new security plan as state fair ends with ‘no incidents to report’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The gates have officially closed at the Mississippi State Fair, and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Sunday afternoon that there was no incidents to report. It’s a fact that some are breathing a sigh of relief about because that was not the case a little...
WAPT
Jackson Crime Crisis: Jackson mayor subpoenaed to attend crime hearing before state lawmakers
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been subpoenaed by the Mississippi House of Representatives Judiciary B Committee to discuss Jackson's crime crisis. On Thursday, state and local leaders met with the committee, but the mayor was absent due to an illness, a committee chair said. Lawmakers...
wbrz.com
State Police captain accused of breaking the law put in charge of new compliance department
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police placed a captain who was disciplined for illegally searching names for personal purposes in law enforcement databases in charge of their newly established compliance section. Colonel Lamar Davis sent out a note to all of State Police last month telling staff to congratulate Capt....
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
Teens went on armed carjacking spree, Mississippi police said
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
WTOK-TV
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi non-profit and Meridian family team up to host Walk for Diabetes event
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One Mississippi non-profit and a local family teamed up together to host an awareness walk for diabetes in Meridian on Sunday. The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi and the Warren family hosted the Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes to help other families in need and to raise awareness about the disease.
desotocountynews.com
Brookhaven man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
A Brookhaven man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Richard Butler, 42, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in...
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WLBT
Several MS lawmakers push to decriminalize test strips that detect fentanyl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several state lawmakers are pushing to decriminalize fentanyl test strips. It’s a tool used to detect the synthetic opioid, but it’s also a tool that’s currently illegal in Mississippi. “The fact that they are continued to be seen as drug paraphernalia is the...
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store
A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
WTOK-TV
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
Jackson, Mississippi resident hit with $4,000 water bill following the water crisis that left the city without clean drinking water for over a month: 'No one should be paying this amount'
One Jackson, Mississippi woman says she got a water bill of more than $4,000 after the city was under a boil water notice that lasted over a month.
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their Lives
Formerly incarcerated Texans face many challenges to restart their lives.Matthew Ansley/Unsplash. Maurice Watts was released from prison in January. After spending four years serving a sentence in a federal prison in Beaumont. Without a college degree and criminal record, his job prospects were slim after being released. Reentering the workforce would be a challenge. Watts made six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education. LIFE had lent him $1,350.
Comments / 5