CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3

The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The...
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Phillies knocking out Braves, reaching NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the National League Championship Series, and they knocked out the defending champions to get there. Philadelphia beat the Atlanta Braves 8-3 in Game 4 of the NLDS on Saturday to win the series 3-1. The Phillies hit three homers, including an inside-the-park homer from...
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves

Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
