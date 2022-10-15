SingleThread owner buys historic 12-room luxury bed and breakfast River Belle Inn in Healdsburg

Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
PumpkinFest 2022: Residents Fill Ukiah Downtown for Games, Rides, and Giant Pumpkins
PumpkinFest 2022 proved a success. The turnout was huge, maybe bigger than the pumpkins. Congrats to the Medina family for winning this year’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off coming in at 443 pounds. Our contributing photographer Peter Armstrong was there to capture the simple pleasures of a celebration centered around giant...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Photos: Impact Napa event brings together local business, civic leaders
North Bay Business Journal’s Impact Napa conference at the Napa Valley Welcome Center in Napa the afternoon of Oct. 13 brought together local civic and business leaders for networking and information-sharing. Here are the panelists who spoke at the event about the local economy and what the business community...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County employers question how much space they need amid office return
Marin County’s office real estate market continues to suffer from indecision among tenants large and small about what the post-pandemic world of work will look like, but there was a change in the air as summer turned to fall. “There was an uptick after Labor Day,” said Haden Ongaro,...
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
sonomasun.com
Mattson’s latest; homeless shelter update; Charlie Brown vs. gravity, and more
The way he continues to acquire Sonoma Valley land and buildings, Ken Mattson is going to need a bigger Monopoly board. The latest acquisition is Duggan’s Mission Chapel on West Napa Street, reportedly for some $6.5 million. The venerable funeral home was founded by the Duggan family in 1889. But many of Mattson’s 80+ acquisitions are either shut down (General’s Daughter), stand empty (Church Mouse, the old Cocoa Planet) or never get started, such as the undelivered promises of the Lanning parcel and Boyes Food Center. Perhaps the purchase of a funeral home is apt, since the Mattson portfolio is seemingly where building projects go to die.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley is recovering from pandemic in ‘sustainable’ way
Napa Valley’s tourism economy is gaining traction after more than two years battling the pandemic. “I think the key point I want to make here is that we are recovering in a very sustainable way,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “We have seen our revenue recover with fewer people coming (because) they stayed longer and they spent more money, and that's the most sustainable outcome that we could ever have hoped for.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
24,000sf coworking center opening at large Sonoma County mixed-use development
One of the North Bay’s largest mixed-use developments now is opening a sizable coworking center as part of a rollout of live-work services ahead of construction of hundreds of homes at the project. The developers of SOMO Village, a 176-acre project on the southeast edge of Rohnert Park in...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Local cheese wins national competition, family suppers are back, sour endings and more delicious news
MENDOCINO Co., 10/14/22 – It’s been a busy week in Mendocino County’s growing food and beverage scene. Here’s the latest!. Boonville’s Pennyroyal Farm won the equivalent of an Oscar for goat cheese. Its Pepper Moldunes won Reserve Best in Show in the 2022 American Dairy Goat Association Goat Milk Products Competition. A smooth goat cheese rolled in Piment d’Ville (fine ground espelette pepper grown in Boonville), Pepper Moldunes also won first place in the Formed/Shaped Soft Cheese, Savory Flavored category. Pennyroyal Farm’s cult favorite, Bollie’s Mollies, also won first place in the Surface Ripened Cheese, All Other category.
Visitor rescued after tumbling down cliff overlooking Golden Gate Bridge
SAUSALITO -- An early morning visitor to the Marin Headlands escaped serious injury after tumbling down a 150-foot cliff overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge.Southern Marin Fire District officials posted on Facebook that the incident took place at around 5:11 a.m. Crews from both Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded to Battery Spencer in the Marin Highlands to a call reporting the fall.The first arriving unit made contact with the victim, who was conscious. The crews then set up a rope system and were able to rescue the victim without further incident.The victim had minor injuries and was transported by Medic-4 to Marin General Hospital."Southern Marin Fire District would like to remind residents, community members & tourists to please stay away from the cliffs' edge," fire officials posted. "Pay attention to warning signs. They are there for a reason."The retired artillery base, once part of the fortifications protecting San Francisco Bay, was built in the late 1800s and now is a popular tourist spot for photographs and selfies.
HelloFresh to close Richmond factory, lay off over 600 employees
Berlin-based meal-kit provider HelloFresh is set to close its Richmond factory and recently notified 611 workers there that their roles will be eliminated as of Dec. 11, according to Business Insider. In a statement, a HelloFresh spokesperson told the San Francisco Business Times, Business Insider and MarketWatch that the company...
ksro.com
Gas Prices Dropping in Sonoma County
Good news for you at the pump: gas prices are going down. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is down 24-cents in the past week. Today it’s $6.24, which is three cents less than Thursday. The statewide average went down a nickel overnight and now sits at $6.15 per gallon. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Costco in Rohnert Park, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.75.
Brendan Fraser apologizes to San Francisco at 'The Whale' screening
Brendan Fraser was in attendance at last night's screening of the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale” at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and he had some words of apology for the city of San Francisco and the broader Bay Area. In a red carpet interview with SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile before the film, Fraser recounted an incident during the filming of the 1997 comedy “George of the Jungle” that "brought traffic to a standstill on either side" of the Bay Bridge. "I had the TV on, and 'Oprah' got interrupted because there was a special news report with helicopters," Fraser recalled. Fraser re-told the story to the audience during the Q&A after the movie, adding: "My bad, it won't happen again."
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Macy’s expands Toys R Us in-store partnership to North Bay, all US locations
Joining a retail trend that has gained momentum in recent years, Macy’s has partnered with the new owner of Toys R Us in a plan that gives the toy company a footprint in all 509 Macy’s locations in the U.S. by Saturday — just in time for the holiday shopping season, according to a company press release.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Shutting Down Homeless Camp at the Park and Ride
Rohnert Park is in the process of shutting down a large homeless encampment at the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road. Work to lower the capacity of the camp started earlier this week. The city is moving residents of the encampment into an interim housing facility that’s scheduled to open within the next two weeks. The city gave the camp’s 110 residents notices on Tuesday. Some will be moved into the new 60-unit supportive housing facility, while the rest will be part of a smaller, managed camp at the site.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
REDWOOD CITY — A Silicon Valley tech titan and a Marin County biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region’s employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County, while BioMarin...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo council approves settlement over proposed Costco development
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council approved an agreement with Safeway on Tuesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on a proposed Costco shopping center project and associated housing development. No one on the council commented on the move while unanimously approving the agreement settling a lawsuit the...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: Many new puppies
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has many more new puppies and dogs it’s working to find homes for this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, border Chihuahua, collie, dachshund, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull and Rottweiler.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
Angry Crockett residents confront officials over toxins in the air
CROCKETT, Calif. - A public meeting in Crockett got heated when community members demanded answers about why it took weeks to find out they were breathing in hydrogen sulfide. A foul odor has been coming from a wastewater treatment plant since early September, leading to hundreds of complaints. "This whole...
Comments / 0