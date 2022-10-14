Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson Spies On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Recreating Their Proposal On 1st Anniversary
Rebel Wilson had a front-row seat to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker re-living their proposal on the one-year anniversary of the drummer, 46, popping the question to the Poosh founder, 43. Rebel, 42, filmed the pair arriving on her Instagram Story and congratulated them as they had fun on the beach in her backyard in Montecito.
Today fans go wild after favorite host finally returns to morning show after months away from TV
THE TODAY Show has welcomed back a fan-favorite host after a months-long hiatus from the news desk. Carson Daly has made his long-awaited return after suffering from complications due to a back injury. The TV personality appeared on The Today Show Tuesday to the delight of his co-stars and fans...
Selma Blair steps down from 'Dancing with the Stars'
Selma Blair, who has MS, announced her emotional departure from "Dancing with the Stars" season 31.
