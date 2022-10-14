ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chicago Tribune

More migrants welcomed into Chicago and state

Chicago has welcomed more buses of migrants who arrived Friday, according to city officials. City officials said in a statement released Saturday that a total of 3,313 asylum-seekers have arrived from the Texas border, including 86 who arrived on Friday. The group included families and individuals, who are receiving help from state, county and city agencies, according to the statement. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight

The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
TEXAS STATE
NBC New York

US Changing Name of Fort Hood to Honor Hispanic General

U.S. Army base Fort Hood, named for a Confederate major general who led troops into battle against the United States during the Civil War, will be renamed for a Latino postwar four-star Army general. The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, who is noted for his leadership during the...
FORT HOOD, TX
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Greg Abbott buses more immigrants to Kamala Harris's DC home

Another bus dropped off immigrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington this week, part of an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give the Biden administration a small glimpse into the impact of mass immigrant releases in border communities. Approximately 50 people exited a bus...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts

New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 44 News

Former Fort Hood soldiers sentenced for transporting undocumented citizens

FORT HOOD / LAREDO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two former soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have been ordered to federal prison for conspiring to transport undocumented aliens within the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. 22-year-old Emmanuel Oppongagyare pled guilty on August 11, 2021, while 19-year-old Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie pled guilty the […]
FORT HOOD, TX
KTSM

Biden taps former El Paso DA Jaime Esparza for US Attorney position

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden nominated former lone-time El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Friday. The position is the top federal prosecutor for federal cases in the Western District of Texas, spanning from Austin and San Antonio to El Paso. Esparza served as […]
EL PASO, TX

