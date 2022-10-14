Read full article on original website
More migrants welcomed into Chicago and state
Chicago has welcomed more buses of migrants who arrived Friday, according to city officials. City officials said in a statement released Saturday that a total of 3,313 asylum-seekers have arrived from the Texas border, including 86 who arrived on Friday. The group included families and individuals, who are receiving help from state, county and city agencies, according to the statement. ...
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
Ron DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard may have unintentionally opened the door for them to remain in the US permanently
A Texas sheriff certified the Martha's Vineyard migrants as victims of a crime, allowing them to apply for a "U visa," which can lead to a green card.
Washington Examiner
Texas police find 84 illegal immigrants in truck after tip from 'concerned citizen'
A tip from a resident led police in South Texas to 84 illegal immigrants shortly after they were smuggled into the United States from Mexico. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra's deputies responded Thursday to the call of a "concerned citizen" who reported suspicious activity in the Rio Grande Valley. "A...
VP Harris calls Abbott dropping off migrants at her residence ‘political theater’
During a late-night talk show appearance Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris called it "political theater" for Gov. Greg Abbott to drop off migrants outside her residence after they're bused from Texas.
NBC New York
US Changing Name of Fort Hood to Honor Hispanic General
U.S. Army base Fort Hood, named for a Confederate major general who led troops into battle against the United States during the Civil War, will be renamed for a Latino postwar four-star Army general. The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, who is noted for his leadership during the...
Federal agency to Arizona governor: Remove containers from border
PHOENIX -- Federal officials want Gov. Doug Ducey to remove shipping containers he ordered placed along the border near Yuma and abandon his plans to put more there. In a letter Friday to ...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Greg Abbott buses more immigrants to Kamala Harris's DC home
Another bus dropped off immigrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris's home in Washington this week, part of an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give the Biden administration a small glimpse into the impact of mass immigrant releases in border communities. Approximately 50 people exited a bus...
Hundreds of signatures, letters delivered to Border Patrol against wall through Friendship Park
The group, Friends of Friendship Park, has spoken out against the two-planned 30-foot border walls along the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial Beach that they fear would eliminate Friendship Park.
buzzfeednews.com
Border Agents Keep Sending Immigrants To Wrong Addresses With Little Regard For How It Could Affect Their Court Cases, Advocates Say
By the time the men made it to the downtown Sacramento address that a US immigration official had written on their forms, the sandals they were given at the border had been destroyed. Instead of space at a shelter they were promised, they stood in front of a closed office building.
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
‘Bandit duo’ preying on migrants crossing into South Texas, CBP warns
U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning migrants not to try to cross the South Texas border from Mexico because they could be robbed, assaulted or drown.
New York’s Sneaky New Tactic to Stifle Greg Abbott’s Migrant Bus Stunts
New York City deployed a new tactic Friday morning in an effort to counter Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s increasing flow of migrant buses: drowning the bus companies and their drivers in traffic violations.Two more buses arrived at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal just after 6 a.m. Friday, adding to the more than 17,000 migrants Abbott has bused to New York in a sick political stunt.This time, however, a half-dozen uniformed members of the NYPD Highway Patrol’s Motor Carrier Safety Unit were waiting.The first bus to arrive was a blue Volvo bearing Mexican “Autotransporte Federal Turismo” license plates, owned and...
DC attorney general opens investigation into migrant buses that arrived in capital
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) has opened an investigation into whether migrants sent north by southern governors were misled when they boarded transportation taking them hundreds of miles away. The Texas Tribune and ProPublica co-published an article on Friday that Racine’s office is looking to determine if trip...
Former Fort Hood soldiers sentenced for transporting undocumented citizens
FORT HOOD / LAREDO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two former soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have been ordered to federal prison for conspiring to transport undocumented aliens within the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. 22-year-old Emmanuel Oppongagyare pled guilty on August 11, 2021, while 19-year-old Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie pled guilty the […]
Biden taps former El Paso DA Jaime Esparza for US Attorney position
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden nominated former lone-time El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Friday. The position is the top federal prosecutor for federal cases in the Western District of Texas, spanning from Austin and San Antonio to El Paso. Esparza served as […]
Texas authorities disrupt two illegal migrant smuggling operations, thousands still get away
Texas authorities disrupted multiple human smuggling attempts recently near the U.S. and Mexican border, with one car crashing into a ditch.
Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.
Texas sheriff investigating DeSantis says Americans should 'embrace' migrant surge, give them jobs
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, who opened a criminal investigation this week into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, said Tuesday that the solution to the ongoing migrant crisis is to open up more legal pathways for people to come to the United States. "At some point, you’re going to have...
