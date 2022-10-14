Read full article on original website
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said Trump is drawn to QAnon like a moth to a flame. Figliuzzi said Trump is embracing the movement because he feels "increasingly cornered." Figliuzzi warned that violence could ensue if the QAnon movement felt threats to its leader. A former FBI official said former...
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Roger Stone slammed Ivanka Trump after not getting pardoned, video shows
Republican operative calls Trump an ‘abortionist bitch’ in video released by film-maker who provided footage to January 6 panel
MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
A rift has opened in Trump's legal team, with a lawyer frozen out for wanting to cooperate with the DOJ: NYT
A rift has opened up among Donald Trump's lawyers over the Mar-a-Lago probe, The NYT reported. One lawyer, has been frozen out over suggesting closer cooperation with the DOJ, the report said. The DOJ is investigating Trump's handling of top secret documents after leaving office. A rift has opened in...
Trump directed Democratic staffers of color to serve food during a White House dinner, books says
Trump mistook a racially diverse group of congressional aides for waitstaff in 2017. Then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had to save the president from the gaffe, according to a new book by NYT's Maggie Haberman. Trump also accused "illegals" of making him lose the popular vote in 2016, per Haberman's...
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Trump Aide Caught on Security Camera Moving Boxes at Mar-a-Lago: Report
An aide to Donald Trump was seen on a security camera moving storage boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. According to The New York Times, Walt Nauta was spotted transferring the boxes from a storage room both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May requesting the return of all classified material and documents retained by Trump after he left the White House. It is unclear if Nauta is the same aide in as The Washington Post’s Wednesday report, which says an unnamed staffer moved boxes “at the specific direction of the former president.” According to the Times, “it is not clear whether that employee was Mr. Nauta, and a person familiar with the matter and with Mr. Trump’s orbit said it could be a different staff member.” The Times said the footage “showed Walt Nauta, a former military aide who left the White House and then went to work for Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, moving boxes from a storage room that became a focus of the Justice Department’s investigation, according to the people briefed on the matter.” It is unclear if those boxes are the same that were picked up by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search.
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Roger Stone said he would 'eject' Jared Kushner from Miami while ranting about not getting a second pardon. 'You want to fight? Let's fight'
The former Trump advisor's rant on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day is captured in footage obtained by The Daily Beast from an upcoming documentary.
Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?
If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
Trump employee tells FBI of order to move Mar-a-Lago boxes: Report
An employee at Mar-a-Lago reportedly told federal investigators that former President Donald Trump gave a directive to move boxes to his residency in the run-up to the FBI raid in August. Investigators were able to corroborate the account with other witness testimony and security-camera footage showing people moving the boxes,...
A Trump aide is talking to the FBI about the Mar-a-Lago docs, reports say, appearing to confirm suspicions of an informant
The rumor of an informant in Trump's orbit was fueled by new reports Wednesday. WaPo and CNN said a Trump employee was talking to the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago documents. Trumpworld has long been paranoid abut the prospect of someone secretly working against him. Reports that an employee of former...
