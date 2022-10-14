ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump Aide Caught on Security Camera Moving Boxes at Mar-a-Lago: Report

An aide to Donald Trump was seen on a security camera moving storage boxes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence. According to The New York Times, Walt Nauta was spotted transferring the boxes from a storage room both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May requesting the return of all classified material and documents retained by Trump after he left the White House. It is unclear if Nauta is the same aide in as The Washington Post’s Wednesday report, which says an unnamed staffer moved boxes “at the specific direction of the former president.” According to the Times, “it is not clear whether that employee was Mr. Nauta, and a person familiar with the matter and with Mr. Trump’s orbit said it could be a different staff member.” The Times said the footage “showed Walt Nauta, a former military aide who left the White House and then went to work for Mr. Trump at Mar-a-Lago, moving boxes from a storage room that became a focus of the Justice Department’s investigation, according to the people briefed on the matter.” It is unclear if those boxes are the same that were picked up by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
POTUS
The Independent

Maggie Haberman reacts to clips of Trump attacking her as a ‘third-rate reporter’

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman showed no signs of personal injury when confronted with clips of former President Donald Trump attacking her credentials. Mr Trump, who is both the subject of Ms Haberman’s new tell-all Confidence Man and once told the veteran White House reporter that she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview, had at times during his reign labelled her a “third-rate reporter” and attacked her personally in public screeds.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy