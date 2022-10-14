Read full article on original website
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals have one more week to play without DeAndre Hopkins as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Could it be better for the 2-3 Cardinals? Absolutely. Arizona is the ony team in the NFL to not score a single point in the first quarter. They have a -18 point differential and are 0-3 at home.
Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter
The Seattle Seahawks had some fun on Twitter after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.
Yardbarker
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss
Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s offense no longer a threat to rest of NFL
This was anything but a “Get Right” game for Kliff Kingsbury and his fraudulent offense. This was a “Get Gone” game. And following a 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on a beautiful Sunday in Seattle, only one relevant question remains to those still interested:. Will owner...
Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals; Marquise Brown injury could end season
Interim Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks sent Robbie Anderson packing to the locker room in the middle of a game Sunday. A day later, the Panthers sent Anderson packing to the Arizona Cardinals. The tumbling Panthers traded Anderson to Arizona ahead of the Cardinals’ Thursday Night Football matchup against...
Cardinals-Seahawks kickoff time remains the same after Astros sweep Mariners
Kickoff time for the Arizona Cardinals’ visit to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field will remain at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday. The game would have been pushed back to a 2:30 p.m. MST start if the Seattle Mariners had forced a Game 4 in their American League Divison series with the Houston Astros.
San Francisco 49ers: 4 takeaways from disappointing Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers entered Week 6 on the back of two straight wins, but they faltered and fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 28-14, on the road. This loss has the 49ers in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West together with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the 49ers’ loss in Week 6.
Arizona Cardinals snap scoreless 1st-quarter streak vs. Seattle Seahawks
The good news: the Arizona Cardinals scored in the first quarter. The bad news: That was about all the offense did against the Seattle Seahawks over the first two opening frames, trailing 9-3 at halftime. Let’s start with the good:. Entering Arizona’s Week 6 matchup against Seattle, the Cardinals...
Cardinals offense remains astray, defense does all it can in loss to Seahawks
SEATTLE — The Arizona Cardinals snapped their scoreless first quarter streak on the opening drive of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. A field goal kicked less than five minutes into the contest were the only points Arizona’s offense put up, though, as the Cardinals fell 19-9 to drop to 2-4 on the year.
Yardbarker
The Arizona Cardinals’ Offense Struggles in a 19-9 Loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Week six for the Arizona Cardinals was a great example of a team being completely outcoached by their opponent. The Cardinals fell to the Seahawks, 19-9, in a game where they only led for 4 minutes. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense failed to score a single touchdown against the worst defense in...
Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown suffers foot injury in loss to Seahawks
Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. In their ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Cardinals suffered a late blow in the form of a Hollywood Brown foot injury. The wide receiver was seen in a walking boot and had a noticeable limp...
ASU football midseason position evaluations: Special teamers
With the bye week giving the Arizona State Sun Devils two weeks off before their next game at the Stanford Cardinal on Oct. 22, let’s evaluate each position group through six games. Next up on our ASU midseason position evaluations is special teams. Coming into the season, it was...
Arizona Cardinals cut LB Devon Kennard, activate QB Colt McCoy from IR
The Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 6’s NFC West matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle. The team announced that it has released linebacker Devon Kennard and activated backup QB Colt McCoy (calf) from the injured reserve list. Arizona also elevated running...
D.J. Humphries for mayor? LT dreams to stay with Cardinals for career
Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries negotiated his own contract extension ahead of the season, his third contract since Arizona drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. For Humphries, staying put with one team and being a mainstay in the community has been his goal for years.
Channel watch: Where to tune in for Cardinals vs. Seahawks on TV
Here is a look at this weekend’s TV channel assignments, broadcast crews and kickoff times for the Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals are on FOX once again this week, as they kick off against the Seahawks at 1:05 p.m. MST on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. And for...
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray says job is as difficult as his rookie season
SEATTLE — The Arizona Cardinals offense has made its life very difficult this season. The Cardinals amassed three points outside a special teams touchdown Sunday in a 19-9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, as the offense got shut out after an opening possession field goal. Quarterback Kyler Murray got...
Kliff Kingsbury: DeAndre Hopkins’ return in Week 7 ‘is going to uplift us’
The Arizona Cardinals’ 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 represented more than just another blemish in the win-loss column. It marked the last game without No. 1 wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The receiver, who has been sidelined for the first six games of the season due...
Behind Enemy Lines: Seahawks’ Pete Carroll points to improving on defense
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Seahawks’ Pete Carroll: Improving on D, facing Murray, Woolen’s emergence. Brandon Gustafson, SeattleSports.com. The Seahawks enter a Week 6 NFC West clash with the Arizona Cardinals at...
