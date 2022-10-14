ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cardinals' Three X-Factors vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals have one more week to play without DeAndre Hopkins as they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Could it be better for the 2-3 Cardinals? Absolutely. Arizona is the ony team in the NFL to not score a single point in the first quarter. They have a -18 point differential and are 0-3 at home.
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss

Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

