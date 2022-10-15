FURRY FRIENDS Pet of the week: Meet Yuki, the fluffy samoyed who loves to give hugs Another wholesome viral moment shows the first time Yuki met Maple. “Who would’ve thought their bond would grow this strong,” their owners wrote.

There is no doubt that having a dog has many types of benefits, including reducing stress, anxiety and depression, as they are known for having a loving and caring behavior towards their owners. This is the case of Yuki, a fluffy samoyed that loves to give hugs.

Becoming a total social media sensation, Yuki is always showing how much she loves her sister Maple, constantly cheering her up and spending sweet moments together.

And it’s no surprise that the adorable pup has over 750K followers on Tiktok, as she is always making her fans smile with the cutest videos, with millions of views from her funny interactions with her owners and her sister.

@babybearyuki Trying the ✨Painters Tape Challenge✨! Who did it better? Ib: @halfhuskybros #dog#fyp#foryou#pettok#dogsoftiktok#doghug ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

“I love Yuki’s face when she squishes it against Maple, it makes me smile every time,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “It’s the most beautiful hug I’ve ever seen.”

Yuki, described as an extrovert, and Maple, described as a shy introvert, are always having fun on camera, most recently doing the Tape Challenge and showing their athletic skills.

Another wholesome viral moment shows the first time Yuki met Maple. “Who would’ve thought their bond would grow this strong,” their owners wrote, to which their fans commented, “They’re so adorable together.”