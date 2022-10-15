ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

numberfire.com

Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News

Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate

HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?

With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6

This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
NFL

