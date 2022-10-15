Read full article on original website
Related
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
Sauce Gardner Savagely Trolls Packers Fans Following Jets’ Win at Lambeau Field
Sauce Gardner might become Public Enemy No. 1 in Green Bay. Not only did the New York Jets rookie help lead his team to a win over the Packers Sunday, he rubbed salt into the open wound after the game. Gardner got a little “cheesy” following the Jets’ 27-10 victory...
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Jets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts following the 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Troubling Injury News Ahead Of Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers will not be anywhere close to full strength when they play the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday. The NFC West's first-place team announced this Friday morning that five key players will miss Sunday's game. The list includes: defensive tackle Arik Armstead, defensive ...
numberfire.com
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade. Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television. "Blunts" and "doobies." Video of Long's...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys Helped the Eagles Prove Their Greatness in 26-17 Loss
The Dallas Cowboys had every opportunity to prove that they could be a good team without their starting quarterback but instead proved that the Philadelphia Eagles were a great team. It’s easy to crown an undefeated team as great, but wins and losses don’t carry over from game to game...
Winners, losers from NFL Week 6: Green Bay Packers look finished, Josh Allen delivers MVP moment
NFL Week 6 is drawing to a close and the action lived up to the hype that the football world
profootballnetwork.com
How Punishing Texans Running Back Dameon Pierce Is Emerging as Rookie of the Year Candidate
HOUSTON — Dameon Pierce’s stellar tackle-busting display, violently punishing the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and their feeble arm tackle attempts, didn’t alter his no-days-off mentality. The Houston Texans‘ rookie running back was right back in the weight room Monday, squatting 425 pounds, after scoring the game-winning touchdown and...
Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
profootballnetwork.com
Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?
With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week
The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
profootballnetwork.com
College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again
College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
overtimeheroics.net
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Heading Into Week 6
This week proved once again, that offseason acquisitions don’t automatically result in wins. The Broncos have learned this lesson again and again this season that perhaps the deal for Russell Wilson maybe isn’t worth the price that they paid. Or the coach isn’t the right fit; injury-riddled running backs; a bad offensive line–the possibilities are endless. The problem is not Jeudy or Sutton, it’s Wilson. it’s clearly Wilson and it’s the play-calling, the Broncos are in a rough place right now.
Comments / 0