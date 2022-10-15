ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

On3.com

LOOK: Joe Burrow pays homage to LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase with pre-game wardrobe ahead of Bengals vs Saints

The Bengals at the Saints may not jump off the page as a huge game, but it’s a big day for both Cincinnati stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Of course, the electrifying duo brought LSU a national championship with their innate connection on the field, and now they’re returning to New Orleans as teammates for the first time in the NFL. Burrow and Chase will never have to buy another drink the the area after their contributions, and they’ll have a lot of fans in the building on Sunday afternoon.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow had appropriate pregame outfit for Superdome visit

The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday was a particularly meaningful one for quarterback Joe Burrow, and he issued a reminder of why prior to the game. Sunday marked Burrow’s first game in New Orleans since he won the national championship with LSU...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

Top Giants vs. Ravens DFS Lineup: Darius Slayton, Demarcus Robinson, and Daniel Bellinger Lead Under-the-Radar Recommendations

If you’re playing a New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets

The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
KANSAS CITY, MO
profootballnetwork.com

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush

This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?

With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
BALTIMORE, MD
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again

College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
NFL

