The Bengals at the Saints may not jump off the page as a huge game, but it’s a big day for both Cincinnati stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Of course, the electrifying duo brought LSU a national championship with their innate connection on the field, and now they’re returning to New Orleans as teammates for the first time in the NFL. Burrow and Chase will never have to buy another drink the the area after their contributions, and they’ll have a lot of fans in the building on Sunday afternoon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO