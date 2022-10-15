Read full article on original website
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
FOX Sports
Chiefs being disrespected ahead of AFC showdown with Bills?
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will look to secure the top record in the AFC when they play host to the Buffalo Bills (4-1) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET) — a game in which the visiting team is favored. It will be the second time this...
LOOK: Joe Burrow pays homage to LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase with pre-game wardrobe ahead of Bengals vs Saints
The Bengals at the Saints may not jump off the page as a huge game, but it’s a big day for both Cincinnati stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Of course, the electrifying duo brought LSU a national championship with their innate connection on the field, and now they’re returning to New Orleans as teammates for the first time in the NFL. Burrow and Chase will never have to buy another drink the the area after their contributions, and they’ll have a lot of fans in the building on Sunday afternoon.
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
Bengals Vs. Saints? Who Dat Nation conflicted because of Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase
The excitement is growing for two former LSU great---Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to return home to take on the Saints.
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys Helped the Eagles Prove Their Greatness in 26-17 Loss
The Dallas Cowboys had every opportunity to prove that they could be a good team without their starting quarterback but instead proved that the Philadelphia Eagles were a great team. It’s easy to crown an undefeated team as great, but wins and losses don’t carry over from game to game...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow had appropriate pregame outfit for Superdome visit
The Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to New Orleans to face the Saints on Sunday was a particularly meaningful one for quarterback Joe Burrow, and he issued a reminder of why prior to the game. Sunday marked Burrow’s first game in New Orleans since he won the national championship with LSU...
profootballnetwork.com
Top Giants vs. Ravens DFS Lineup: Darius Slayton, Demarcus Robinson, and Daniel Bellinger Lead Under-the-Radar Recommendations
If you’re playing a New York Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 6, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
Green Bay Packers in S-T-R-E-S-S After 27-10 Loss to New York Jets
The Green Bay Packers are out of the early season and are out of excuses, especially after this 27-10 loss to the New York Jets at home. They’re a tepid team fighting more for relevance than for a playoff spot, and it’s difficult to take them seriously as a contender.
profootballnetwork.com
The Chiefs Deserve To Be Home Underdogs
The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Buffalo Bills, and for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career, they are home underdogs. PFN’s Trey Wingo breaks down why the Chiefs are deserving to be underdogs to what is considered the most elite team in the NFL. You...
profootballnetwork.com
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Game Will Revolve Around Pass Rush
This should be a better primetime game than the Broncos-Chargers Monday Night Football contest, and the classic offense-defense matchup should make for some exciting football. This should set the standard for the division race unless the Giants can keep up their seemingly unsustainable pace in the coming weeks. On paper,...
profootballnetwork.com
Kenyan Drake Waiver Wire Week 7: Is Drake the Ravens’ New RB1?
With injuries mounting and bye weeks in full swing, finding useful running backs is more challenging than ever. In Week 6, Kenyan Drake had his best game since he was a Cardinal. How much of a priority is Drake for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 7?
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Referee Assignments Week 6: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week
The Week 6 NFL referee assignments have been announced. Therefore, let’s look at which NFL refs will be officiating each game and take a closer look at the two crews we are set to see in the Week 6 primetime games. NFL Referee Assignments for Week 6. The remaining...
profootballnetwork.com
49ers vs. Falcons Week 6 Preview and Prediction
Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 6. How will the Falcons’ ground game matchup with the 49ers’ premier run defense? Will Marcus Mariota be able to put the Falcons’ offense on his back?. And, which NFC...
profootballnetwork.com
College Football DFS Picks Week 7: Bru McCoy and Quentin Johnston Ready To Shine Again
College football continues rattling off ranked matchups, and the DFS picks continue elevating their play. Six ranked matchups headline Week 7, and many highlight explosive playmakers. We’re also seeing rivalry games like North Carolina-Duke and Clemson-Florida State, which could turn out to be must-see television. Let’s take a look at...
profootballnetwork.com
College Football Power Rankings Week 8: Ohio State Leads, Tennessee Climbs, and Syracuse Cracks Top 10
The pride. The pageantry. The passion. Week 7 was the epitome of what makes college football so captivating. Davids took down Goliaths, and the top 25 college football power rankings received a reckoning. But one thing remains constant: college football over everything. PFN’s 2022 Top 25 College Football Power Rankings...
profootballnetwork.com
Is Damien Harris Playing Today vs. the Browns? Fantasy Outlook for Patriots Running Back
After leaving early on with a hamstring injury in the New England Patriots’ Week 5 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions, the Week 6 status of RB Damien Harris has been up in the air. After initially hearing that Harris would miss a substantial amount of time, New England’s...
profootballnetwork.com
Early Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Kenyan Drake, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Tyquan Thornton Are on the Radar
Week 6 of the 2022 fantasy football season is nearly in the books! And it’s time to improve our rosters on the Week 7 waiver wire. Let’s take a look at the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups and targets that fantasy managers should consider adding to their rosters.
